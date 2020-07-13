/
pet friendly apartments
22 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Schenectady, NY
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Downtown Schenectady
Electric City Apartments
236 State Street, Schenectady, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1254 sqft
This luxurious, contemporary, pet-friendly apartment community features studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments with a rooftop common area overlooking the city.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Union Street
1319 Union St D
1319 Union Street, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
Comfortable 2 bedroom in great area - Property Id: 296758 Great Location! Off street parking! Available now is a clean, spacious 2 bedroom apartment. Heat and hot water included. Tons of storage space.
Results within 1 mile of Schenectady
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Northside
Iroquois Village
9 Alvino Way, Suite 100, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,227
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1413 sqft
Life at Iroqouis Village combined modern convenience stunning amenities in a tranquil setting.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Willowbrook Terrace
104 Connor Ct, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, spacious apartment homes feature hardwood floors, dishwashers, private balconies or patios, and vaulted ceilings. Amenities include garage parking, and convenience to downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
39 Washington Avenue
39 Washington Avenue, Scotia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
948 sqft
Located in the Village of Pleasantville just 30 miles north of Manhattan & 1 block from Metro North, 39 Washington features BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN luxury units w/ open floor plan, oversized windows, high ceilings w/ LED ceiling lights, living
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
709 Burdeck Street- Unit 33
709 Burdeck Street, Schenectady County, NY
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
Apartment 33 at 709 Burdeck Street, Schenectady, NY 12306 (Burdeck Street Apartments) is a one bedroom, one bathroom apartment. This apartment is located on the first floor.
Results within 5 miles of Schenectady
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Tall Oaks Apartments
2475 Brookshire Drive, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,115
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
875 sqft
The Tall Oaks Apartment Community offers maintenance-free living in one and two-bedroom apartments situated on thirteen acres of manicured grounds and located in the Niskayuna School District.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
2975 West Old State Road- Unit 12
2975 West Old State Road, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
Second floor, two bedroom, one bathroom apartment for rent in Guilderland off Carman Road.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
2979 West Old State Rd- Unit 10
2979 West Old State Road, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
Newly renovated two bedroom, one bathroom in Guilderland ready for 9/1/2020. This second floor unit is being updated to feature new wood plank flooring, new kitchen with quartz countertops, tile backsplash, new cabinets and appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
21 Ashdown Road - 21C
21 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
Apartment with heat, hot water and laundry.
Results within 10 miles of Schenectady
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,587
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Campus Area
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,395
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
London Square
701 London Square Dr, Ballston Spa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
915 sqft
QUIET ELEGANCE & DISTINCTIVE CHARM OF OLD ENGLAND Towering pines and acres of lush landscaping welcome you to the gracious country life of London Square & Blue Spruce.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Fox Run
100 Foxwood Dr, Cohoes, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
896 sqft
Country Resort Living with City Convenience! Nestled in over fifty forested acres with a spring fed fountain pond, Fox Run is quiet, affordable and just minutes from the I-87 Northway.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
30 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartments
101 Steuben Dr, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,128
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1113 sqft
Sitituated on 45 beautifully landscaped acres in a peaceful wooded setting, Heritage Village provides the perfect location with all of the amenities you expect.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.
Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments
2 Jeanne Jugan Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$768
2 Bedrooms
$925
Ashfield Senior Apartments is located in Latham New York, a part of the Albany Region of CRM. Ashfield was formally Our Lady of Hope, a nursing home which was a 200 bed facility.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1810 Route 9 131
1810 Route 9, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1350 sqft
Oak Brook Commons #131 - Property Id: 302901 Come experience luxury living at Oak Brook Commons in Clifton Park. We are conveniently located on Route 9 in the Town of Clifton Park, Saratoga County with easy access to the Adirondack Northway.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
1565 New Scotland Rd. #106
1565 New Scotland Road, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out our other listings here: https://qualityaffordablecityhomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home Multi-family building
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
34 EXCHANGE ST
34 Exchange Street, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Beautifully renovated 2nd floor unit. Granite, stainless appliances, off street parking, no smoking or pets. Available 6/1/2020. All Covid 19 forms to be signed. Masks and gloves a must.Vacant go and show. Lockbox on front railing.Feedback please!
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
13 WEYMOUTH ST
13 Weymouth Street, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$900
Available for immediate occupancy! Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath second floor unit in a quiet neighborhood of Colonie. Great location, close to shopping, restaurants, bus line, and 87. No smoking, cats only, limit 2.
