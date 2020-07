Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available 7/26/20 - Short 10 minute drive to Downtown Saratoga Springs. This 4 bedroom lake front home is a wonderful rental with a large master suite with walk in closet, soaking tub, walk in shower and high end finishes. • 4 bedroom with 3.5 bathrooms • 3 Queens and 1 King Bed - Fully Furnished • The kitchen features plenty of counter space along with all your cooking essentials. Connected to the kitchen is the dining room. • Enjoy the beautiful 125ft shared dock! There is room for 2 boats • Two picturesque porches that overlook the lake. • Original hardwood floors through out the house with large wood burning fireplace • There is (1) garage parking space, and additional driveway parking ***No Pets Allowed*** **There is a separate apartment above the garage that is tenant occupied**