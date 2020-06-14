Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:06 AM

140 Apartments for rent in Sands Point, NY with garage

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Sands Point
1 Unit Available
12 Hicks Lane
12 Hicks Ln, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
5997 sqft
Extraordinary 2.6 Acre Waterfront Estate With Deep-Water Dock And Sandy Beach. Main House Has 6 Brs & 5.5 Baths, Sprawling Loggia & Upper Balcony To Enjoy Western Sunsets And Nyc Skyline Views. 4 Car Garage W/2 Br Guest Quarters.

1 of 18

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Sands Point
1 Unit Available
4 Sterling Ln
4 Sterling Lane, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$16,000
A Crown Jewel In Harriman Estates,Truly Exquisite John Keane-Built Custom French Manor Home On 2.18 Lush Acres, Set High W/Pool &Beautiful Gardens.
Results within 1 mile of Sands Point

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Manorhaven
1 Unit Available
52 Sagamore Hill Drive
52 Sagamore Hill Drive, Manorhaven, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Fabulous Ranch In Waterfront Community, Hosting An Open Floor Plan With Large Center Island, 3 Bedrms, 2 Baths, PlayRm, Office, Deck, Cac & Garage . Manhasset Isles CA Has Dock, Beach & Mooring With Membership Fee.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Manorhaven
1 Unit Available
6 Dunes Lane
6 Dunes Lane, Manorhaven, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
Completely renovated large 3 bedroom,Kit,LR,DR,Office/den ,with all new appliances. New Washer/Dryer Pvt Use of backyard. Pets included with landlords approval. Garage option with extra fee. close to park,beach. Pet friendly with landlord approval.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
14 Dock Lane
14 Dock Lane, Port Washington North, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2007 sqft
Spacious Soundview Splanch with excellent flow. House boasts Master Bedroom W/ Master Bath + 3 Additional Bedrooms, Washer/Dryer, Cac, Sprinklers, & 2 Car Garage. Lower Level Playroom & Office.
Results within 5 miles of Sands Point
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown New Rochelle
103 Units Available
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,911
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Rochelle
32 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,622
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,941
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Great Neck
15 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,815
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Glen Cove
17 Units Available
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,290
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 05:42pm
5 Units Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,549
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 11 at 05:38pm
2 Units Available
Drake House
207 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,549
1 Bedroom
$1,849
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Westchester location just 30 minutes from Manhattan via the Metro North Rail. Smoke-free building with elevator and extra storage. Units with full appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Glen Cove
46 Units Available
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,644
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,745
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,659
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
16 Roosevelt Avenue
16 Roosevelt Avenue, Larchmont, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1400 sqft
RH side on prime village cul-de-sac. HW, Central AC & Heat included. Beautiful residence in side by side townhouses on one of Larchmont Village's most desirable cul-de-sac locations.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
165 Huguenot Street
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,880
760 sqft
Delightful corner unit!!! Bright, spacious one bed apartment with expansive windows, rich finishes, smart home technology, and in-unit washer dryers. Unique balcony perched over downtown New Rochelle.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
175 Huguenot Street
175 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
State of the Art 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo Apartment in Luxury Building Located in the Heart of New Rochelle.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
48 Seaview Avenue
48 Seaview Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2277 sqft
This center-hall Colonial can be rented furnished or unfurnished. It is located in one of the premiere locations in New Rochelle (Premium Point Park) with access to the Long Island Sound.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Residence Park
1 Unit Available
234 Drake Avenue
234 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
800 sqft
Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Garden Style Building Located in New Rochelle. Bright Kitchen with Updated Stainless Steel Appliances and Ample Cabinet/Counter Space. Spacious Living Room with Hardwood Flooring Throughout.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
20 Burling Lane
20 Burling Ln, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1731 sqft
The Millennia is less than one block away from the NR Train Station, accessible via pedestrian bridge. It is also one block from Montefiore Hospital and entrances to I-95.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
35 Hicks Lane
35 Hicks Lane, Great Neck, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
Spectacular Home For Rent Located in Great Neck! Features 4 bedrooms, Living w/ wood floors, Nice Dining & Kitchen for entertaining guests! Home will come fully furnished if needed! Detached Garage Great Neck North Schools.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
100 Cuttermill Road
100 Cuttermill Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Due to current situation, Video Tour of the apt is available upon request**Sunny, 24 Hr Doorman Distinctive Century Building, Quiet Duplex Apt With Sparkling Brand New Wood Floors, Granite Kitchen, Marble Bathrooms, Lots Of Closets, Washer Dryer

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Great Neck Estates
1 Unit Available
72 Cedar Drive
72 Cedar Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
3500 sqft
Welcome to this bright & sparkling ranch, high ceilings, oversized livingroom, formal diningroom, has (2) dens; (1) with a fireplace, large EIK, 2-car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Roslyn
1 Unit Available
304 Grist Mill Circle
304 Grist Mill Cir, Roslyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
3200 sqft
Roslyn. Like New 3-Story Town Home With Elevator With Many Luxury Upgrades In Floors, Appliances, Lighting, All Finishes. 3 Bedrooms/3 Upgraded Bathrooms, Powder Room, Dual Fireplace.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Kings Point
1 Unit Available
37 Remsen Road
37 Remsen Road, Kings Point, NY
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3726 sqft
Spectacular 4 Br 3.5 Ba Custom Built Sprawling Ranch in Kings Point boasts extreme attention to detail. A Grand Entry Foyer, Soaring Ceilings, Designer Tiles and Exquisite Mill Work throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
26 Locust Place
26 Locust Place, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
Lovely 1st floor apartment. New kitchen, new bath, fireplace, finished basement. Deck in the rear. Parking spot in the garage and 1 in driveway.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sands Point, NY

Sands Point apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

