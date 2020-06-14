/
1 bedroom apartments
16 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rotterdam, NY
916 Kings Road #105
916 Kings Road, Rotterdam, NY
1 Bedroom
$795
ONE BEDROOM (First Floor) - Property Id: 269341 WE ARE CURRENTLY NOT SHOWING THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 Monthly Rent:...... $795 Town:................... 916 KINGS ROAD #105-ROTTERDAM School District:..... MOHONASEN Bedrooms:............
Results within 1 mile of Rotterdam
Woodlawn
465 Kings Road
465 Kings Road, Schenectady, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
ONE BEDROOM (FIRST FLOOR) - Property Id: 269272 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $950 Town:................... 465 KINGS RD #2 - SCHENECTADY School District:.....
Woodlawn
610 Kings Road #4
610 Kings Rd, Schenectady, NY
1 Bedroom
$895
ONE BEDROOM (Second Floor) - Property Id: 269331 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $895 Town:................... 610 KINGS RD #4-SCHENECTADY School District:.....
709 Burdeck Street- Unit 17
709 Burdeck Street, Schenectady County, NY
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
Apartment 17 at 709 Burdeck Street, Schenectady, NY 12306 (Burdeck Street Apartments) is a one bedroom, one bathroom apartment. This apartment is located on the first floor.
Results within 5 miles of Rotterdam
Tall Oaks Apartments
2475 Brookshire Drive, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,040
725 sqft
The Tall Oaks Apartment Community offers maintenance-free living in one and two-bedroom apartments situated on thirteen acres of manicured grounds and located in the Niskayuna School District.
Northside
Iroquois Village
9 Alvino Way, Suite 100, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,436
841 sqft
Life at Iroqouis Village combined modern convenience stunning amenities in a tranquil setting.
Downtown Schenectady
Electric City Apartments
236 State Street, Schenectady, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,365
871 sqft
This luxurious, contemporary, pet-friendly apartment community features studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments with a rooftop common area overlooking the city.
3736 Carman Road #1
3736 Carman Road, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$875
ONE BEDROOM (First Floor) - Property Id: 269375 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $875 Town:................... 3736 CARMAN RD #1GUILDERLAND School District:.....
Northside
922 SALINA ST
922 Salina Street, Schenectady, NY
1 Bedroom
$995
Gorgeous, ALL remodeled "Pottery Barn Style" 1 Bedroom apartment w/a Den. Have your own private entrance w/Mudroom & Enclosed Front Porch. Rent Includes HEAT.
Results within 10 miles of Rotterdam
Campus Area
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,446
734 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Fox Run
100 Foxwood Dr, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$875
599 sqft
Country Resort Living with City Convenience! Nestled in over fifty forested acres with a spring fed fountain pond, Fox Run is quiet, affordable and just minutes from the I-87 Northway.
Heritage Village Apartments
101 Steuben Dr, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,092
811 sqft
Sitituated on 45 beautifully landscaped acres in a peaceful wooded setting, Heritage Village provides the perfect location with all of the amenities you expect.
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,515
995 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1284 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.
1565 New Scotland Rd. #106
1565 New Scotland Road, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
Check out our other listings here: https://qualityaffordablecityhomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home Multi-family building
15 Harmony Hill
15 Harmony Hill Road, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,160
625 sqft
1 bedroom apartment to be available March 1st for subleasing at Harmony Hill Apartments in Albany, NY.