701 Harvard Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking pool

Enjoy this spacious luxury, Tudor style 1 bedroom apartment in the most convenient location to everything the highly walkable Park Avenue neighborhood has to offer. 5-minute walk to Cobbs Hill Park & Culver Road Amory restaurants & shops. 10-minute walk to Park Avenue coffee shops, bars, restaurants, salons & shops. Wegmans & the 490 expressway are moments away as well. The one-floor apartment boasts a large, updated eat-in kitchen with granite counters and lots of cabinets, master suite with updated bath, 2nd full bath for guests, high ceilings, bay windows, Formal Dining Room/Foyer, front to back living room, enclosed private porch with leaded glass windows, large fenced-in common yard with an inground pool for tenants use, off-street parking, laundry on-site, and more. ***More photos will be uploaded on July 8th, 2020***