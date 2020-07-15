All apartments in Rochester
Last updated July 9 2020 at 8:49 AM

701 Harvard Street

701 Harvard Street · (585) 362-8900
Location

701 Harvard Street, Rochester, NY 14610
Park Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 4230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Enjoy this spacious luxury, Tudor style 1 bedroom apartment in the most convenient location to everything the highly walkable Park Avenue neighborhood has to offer. 5-minute walk to Cobbs Hill Park & Culver Road Amory restaurants & shops. 10-minute walk to Park Avenue coffee shops, bars, restaurants, salons & shops. Wegmans & the 490 expressway are moments away as well. The one-floor apartment boasts a large, updated eat-in kitchen with granite counters and lots of cabinets, master suite with updated bath, 2nd full bath for guests, high ceilings, bay windows, Formal Dining Room/Foyer, front to back living room, enclosed private porch with leaded glass windows, large fenced-in common yard with an inground pool for tenants use, off-street parking, laundry on-site, and more. ***More photos will be uploaded on July 8th, 2020***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Harvard Street have any available units?
701 Harvard Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Harvard Street have?
Some of 701 Harvard Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Harvard Street currently offering any rent specials?
701 Harvard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Harvard Street pet-friendly?
No, 701 Harvard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 701 Harvard Street offer parking?
Yes, 701 Harvard Street offers parking.
Does 701 Harvard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Harvard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Harvard Street have a pool?
Yes, 701 Harvard Street has a pool.
Does 701 Harvard Street have accessible units?
No, 701 Harvard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Harvard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 Harvard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
