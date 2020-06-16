All apartments in Rochester
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

700 South Avenue

700 South Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

700 South Avenue, Rochester, NY 14620
Ellwanger-Barry

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Beautiful 2 bed room loft for rent. Located in the historic "Roxy Theater"in the South Wedge. One of kind 1032 sq ft. 2 story apartment. Wonderful kitchen with high efficiency stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. Great set up for entertaining guests. 2 good size bedrooms with lots of closet space. High efficiency heating system. The apartment also has central air, washer and dryer,and off street parking for 2 cars. Sorry no pets and non smokers.$1450 plus utilities. Available August 1st.!!! Great location minutes from U of R, Strong and Highland Hospital. Walking distance to many shops and restaurants. Virtual Tours Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 South Avenue have any available units?
700 South Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rochester, NY.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 South Avenue have?
Some of 700 South Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 South Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
700 South Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 South Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 700 South Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 700 South Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 700 South Avenue does offer parking.
Does 700 South Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 South Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 South Avenue have a pool?
No, 700 South Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 700 South Avenue have accessible units?
No, 700 South Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 700 South Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 South Avenue has units with dishwashers.
