700 South Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel air conditioning media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

Beautiful 2 bed room loft for rent. Located in the historic "Roxy Theater"in the South Wedge. One of kind 1032 sq ft. 2 story apartment. Wonderful kitchen with high efficiency stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. Great set up for entertaining guests. 2 good size bedrooms with lots of closet space. High efficiency heating system. The apartment also has central air, washer and dryer,and off street parking for 2 cars. Sorry no pets and non smokers.$1450 plus utilities. Available August 1st.!!! Great location minutes from U of R, Strong and Highland Hospital. Walking distance to many shops and restaurants. Virtual Tours Only