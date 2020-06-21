57 Calumet Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

HUGE Park Ave Apartment for Rent August 1st in Desirable ABC Streets Neighborhood off Park Avenue! Apartment Includes 2nd & 3rd Floor with Private Balcony. Cathedral Ceiling Living Room & Loft Space. FOUR Large Bedrooms with Never Ending Closet Space and THREE Full Baths! Approx. 2,500 SF of Living Space. 2 Off-Street Parking Spots Available. Easy Street Parking Too! Free (Not Coin-Op) Laundry in Basement. Rent Includes Water, Electric, Refuse Removal, Recycling and Lawn Maintenance. Tenant Pays for Gas for Heat & Cooking Stove. No Pets. No Smoking. Available August 1st. Virtual Tour Available!