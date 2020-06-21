All apartments in Rochester
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:43 PM

57 Calumet Street

57 Calumet Street · (585) 362-8900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

57 Calumet Street, Rochester, NY 14610
Park Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
HUGE Park Ave Apartment for Rent August 1st in Desirable ABC Streets Neighborhood off Park Avenue! Apartment Includes 2nd & 3rd Floor with Private Balcony. Cathedral Ceiling Living Room & Loft Space. FOUR Large Bedrooms with Never Ending Closet Space and THREE Full Baths! Approx. 2,500 SF of Living Space. 2 Off-Street Parking Spots Available. Easy Street Parking Too! Free (Not Coin-Op) Laundry in Basement. Rent Includes Water, Electric, Refuse Removal, Recycling and Lawn Maintenance. Tenant Pays for Gas for Heat & Cooking Stove. No Pets. No Smoking. Available August 1st. Virtual Tour Available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Calumet Street have any available units?
57 Calumet Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 Calumet Street have?
Some of 57 Calumet Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Calumet Street currently offering any rent specials?
57 Calumet Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Calumet Street pet-friendly?
No, 57 Calumet Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 57 Calumet Street offer parking?
Yes, 57 Calumet Street does offer parking.
Does 57 Calumet Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Calumet Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Calumet Street have a pool?
No, 57 Calumet Street does not have a pool.
Does 57 Calumet Street have accessible units?
No, 57 Calumet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Calumet Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 Calumet Street does not have units with dishwashers.
