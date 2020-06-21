56 Vassar Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar dog park parking

Fabulous opportunity to rent a large 4 bedroom historic yet updated single-family home on a one way street in the heart of the Park Avenue neighborhood w/ off-street parking. Greenlight high-speed network available. Enjoy the unique highly walkable neighborhood with boutiques, unique to Rochester restaurants, and coffee shops. Convenient proximity to expressways, parks, dog parks, downtown, entertainment, & more. 1st-floor bedroom/office with 1/2 bath & built-in bookshelf. Formal living room w/ fireplace, floor to ceiling windows, & built-ins. Other amazing features include updated kitchen w/ granite & stainless appliances, lit coffered ceiling in the dining room, high ceilings, side and front porch, 1st-floor laundry, updated full bath with tiled shower & radiant heated floors, large master w/ rarely available walk-in closet, hardwood floors, vintage plaster relief ceilings, full basement, sanctuary fenced in backyard with gardens. Lawn maintenance & snow plowing included. Pets welcome (2 pet limit). Immediate occupancy is available.