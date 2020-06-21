All apartments in Rochester
56 Vassar Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:44 PM

56 Vassar Street

56 Vassar Street · (585) 362-8900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

56 Vassar Street, Rochester, NY 14607
Park Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2331 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
parking
Fabulous opportunity to rent a large 4 bedroom historic yet updated single-family home on a one way street in the heart of the Park Avenue neighborhood w/ off-street parking. Greenlight high-speed network available. Enjoy the unique highly walkable neighborhood with boutiques, unique to Rochester restaurants, and coffee shops. Convenient proximity to expressways, parks, dog parks, downtown, entertainment, & more. 1st-floor bedroom/office with 1/2 bath & built-in bookshelf. Formal living room w/ fireplace, floor to ceiling windows, & built-ins. Other amazing features include updated kitchen w/ granite & stainless appliances, lit coffered ceiling in the dining room, high ceilings, side and front porch, 1st-floor laundry, updated full bath with tiled shower & radiant heated floors, large master w/ rarely available walk-in closet, hardwood floors, vintage plaster relief ceilings, full basement, sanctuary fenced in backyard with gardens. Lawn maintenance & snow plowing included. Pets welcome (2 pet limit). Immediate occupancy is available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 2300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Vassar Street have any available units?
56 Vassar Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 56 Vassar Street have?
Some of 56 Vassar Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Vassar Street currently offering any rent specials?
56 Vassar Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Vassar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 56 Vassar Street is pet friendly.
Does 56 Vassar Street offer parking?
Yes, 56 Vassar Street does offer parking.
Does 56 Vassar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Vassar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Vassar Street have a pool?
No, 56 Vassar Street does not have a pool.
Does 56 Vassar Street have accessible units?
No, 56 Vassar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Vassar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 Vassar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
