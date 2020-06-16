All apartments in Rochester
43 Culver Road
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:09 AM

43 Culver Road

43 Culver Road · (585) 389-1080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43 Culver Road, Rochester, NY 14620
Upper Monroe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
garage
tennis court
Huge 3 bedroom apartment covering 2 levels, large living room with fireplace, brand new eat in kitchen, spacious formal dining room, hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms on the first floor and a huge bedroom with walkin closet on the second floor, full basement for storage and laundry, screened in porch off the living room, off street parking with 1 space in garage, this house is right across the street from Cobbs Hill Park. What a great location for tennis, basketball, baseball fields, take your dog for a run, great hiking trails and large pond. Walk to restaurants and pubs, close to expressways and downtown. Don't miss out on this great apartment. Available 5/1/19 NO SMOKERS PETS NEGOTIABLE DEPENDING ON SIZE AND BREED. A virtual tour available on Request

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Culver Road have any available units?
43 Culver Road has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 43 Culver Road have?
Some of 43 Culver Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Culver Road currently offering any rent specials?
43 Culver Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Culver Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 43 Culver Road is pet friendly.
Does 43 Culver Road offer parking?
Yes, 43 Culver Road does offer parking.
Does 43 Culver Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Culver Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Culver Road have a pool?
No, 43 Culver Road does not have a pool.
Does 43 Culver Road have accessible units?
No, 43 Culver Road does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Culver Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Culver Road does not have units with dishwashers.
