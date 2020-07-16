All apartments in Rochester
Rochester, NY
/
330 Merchants Road
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

330 Merchants Road

330 Merchants Road · (585) 305-4488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 Merchants Road, Rochester, NY 14609
Culver-Winton-Main

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1381 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
e-payments
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
garage
Beautifully updated single family with three bedroom one and a half bath with single car. Excellent natural light and character compliment the updated kitchen, bath, and interior. Sliding glass door to patio in back yard, full basement, and walk up attic for additional storage. Walking distance to the Winfield, Lucky's, Balsam Bagels, Ellison Park, Merchants Wood Fire Pizza. North Winton Village is one of the most livable neighborhoods in Rochester. Professional management with 24 hours service and support, submit maintenance requests and pay rent online, landscaping and plowing included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Merchants Road have any available units?
330 Merchants Road has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 Merchants Road have?
Some of 330 Merchants Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Merchants Road currently offering any rent specials?
330 Merchants Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Merchants Road pet-friendly?
No, 330 Merchants Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 330 Merchants Road offer parking?
Yes, 330 Merchants Road offers parking.
Does 330 Merchants Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Merchants Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Merchants Road have a pool?
No, 330 Merchants Road does not have a pool.
Does 330 Merchants Road have accessible units?
No, 330 Merchants Road does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Merchants Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Merchants Road does not have units with dishwashers.
