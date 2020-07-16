330 Merchants Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated e-payments extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking e-payments garage

Beautifully updated single family with three bedroom one and a half bath with single car. Excellent natural light and character compliment the updated kitchen, bath, and interior. Sliding glass door to patio in back yard, full basement, and walk up attic for additional storage. Walking distance to the Winfield, Lucky's, Balsam Bagels, Ellison Park, Merchants Wood Fire Pizza. North Winton Village is one of the most livable neighborhoods in Rochester. Professional management with 24 hours service and support, submit maintenance requests and pay rent online, landscaping and plowing included.