Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:43 PM

296 Laburnam Crescent

296 Laburnam Crescent · (585) 794-3765
Location

296 Laburnam Crescent, Rochester, NY 14620
Upper Monroe

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Brand New and really well done! Wonderfully bright! 2 Bedroom, 1 full bath, apartment. If you are the type of picky tenant that doesn’t wear shoes in the house and takes care of others property like you would your own then this landlord wants you! Completely new kitchen with white cabinets, Brazillian Ubatuba granite counters with undermount (and deep) stainless steel sink. All new suite of stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and built in microwave. And new Lifeproof vinyl plank flooring. Terrific new bath with refurbished clawfoot tub, basket-weave pattern marble floor, dual flush toilet, all new plumbing including deluxe shower head and a hand-held body shower tool. All refinished hardwoods, many new doors, all new hardware or refurbished original hardware. Off street parking for 2 cars. Modern, on-site coin-op laundry in basement. New 2 stage high efficiency furnace. All new light fixtures. Outstanding original walk-through pantry. Quiet neighborhood street. Discount for tenant willing to keep halls clean! NO PETS. NO SMOKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 296 Laburnam Crescent have any available units?
296 Laburnam Crescent has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 296 Laburnam Crescent have?
Some of 296 Laburnam Crescent's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 296 Laburnam Crescent currently offering any rent specials?
296 Laburnam Crescent isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 296 Laburnam Crescent pet-friendly?
No, 296 Laburnam Crescent is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 296 Laburnam Crescent offer parking?
Yes, 296 Laburnam Crescent does offer parking.
Does 296 Laburnam Crescent have units with washers and dryers?
No, 296 Laburnam Crescent does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 296 Laburnam Crescent have a pool?
No, 296 Laburnam Crescent does not have a pool.
Does 296 Laburnam Crescent have accessible units?
No, 296 Laburnam Crescent does not have accessible units.
Does 296 Laburnam Crescent have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 296 Laburnam Crescent has units with dishwashers.
