296 Laburnam Crescent

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Brand New and really well done! Wonderfully bright! 2 Bedroom, 1 full bath, apartment. If you are the type of picky tenant that doesn’t wear shoes in the house and takes care of others property like you would your own then this landlord wants you! Completely new kitchen with white cabinets, Brazillian Ubatuba granite counters with undermount (and deep) stainless steel sink. All new suite of stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and built in microwave. And new Lifeproof vinyl plank flooring. Terrific new bath with refurbished clawfoot tub, basket-weave pattern marble floor, dual flush toilet, all new plumbing including deluxe shower head and a hand-held body shower tool. All refinished hardwoods, many new doors, all new hardware or refurbished original hardware. Off street parking for 2 cars. Modern, on-site coin-op laundry in basement. New 2 stage high efficiency furnace. All new light fixtures. Outstanding original walk-through pantry. Quiet neighborhood street. Discount for tenant willing to keep halls clean! NO PETS. NO SMOKING.