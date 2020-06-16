267 Westminster Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Unbelievable Park Avenue apartment with two full size bedrooms and two full baths. This second and third floor unit offers it all including off street parking, one car detached garage for tenant use, private deck, central air, laundry (including the washer and dryer), hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, formal dining area - the list goes on. No pets or smokers please. Apartment is available immediately and lease will run through 5/31/21 then renewable annually. Rent includes snow removal, lawn care, water/sewer and garbage.