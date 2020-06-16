All apartments in Rochester
Find more places like 267 Westminster Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rochester, NY
/
267 Westminster Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

267 Westminster Road

267 Westminster Road · (585) 730-1324
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rochester
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

267 Westminster Road, Rochester, NY 14607
Park Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unbelievable Park Avenue apartment with two full size bedrooms and two full baths. This second and third floor unit offers it all including off street parking, one car detached garage for tenant use, private deck, central air, laundry (including the washer and dryer), hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, formal dining area - the list goes on. No pets or smokers please. Apartment is available immediately and lease will run through 5/31/21 then renewable annually. Rent includes snow removal, lawn care, water/sewer and garbage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 267 Westminster Road have any available units?
267 Westminster Road has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 267 Westminster Road have?
Some of 267 Westminster Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 267 Westminster Road currently offering any rent specials?
267 Westminster Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 267 Westminster Road pet-friendly?
No, 267 Westminster Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 267 Westminster Road offer parking?
Yes, 267 Westminster Road does offer parking.
Does 267 Westminster Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 267 Westminster Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 267 Westminster Road have a pool?
No, 267 Westminster Road does not have a pool.
Does 267 Westminster Road have accessible units?
No, 267 Westminster Road does not have accessible units.
Does 267 Westminster Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 267 Westminster Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 267 Westminster Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd
Rochester, NY 14623
Lake Vista Apartments
30 Lake Vista Ct
Rochester, NY 14612
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct
Rochester, NY 14586
933 the U
933 University Ave
Rochester, NY 14607

Similar Pages

Rochester 1 BedroomsRochester 2 Bedrooms
Rochester Apartments with ParkingRochester Dog Friendly Apartments
Rochester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Webster, NYFairport, NYVictor, NYCanandaigua, NY
Brockport, NYEast Rochester, NYHilton, NYSpencerport, NY
Avon, NYScottsville, NYBrighton, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Rochester
Saint John Fisher CollegeRoberts Wesleyan College
Monroe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity