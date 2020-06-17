All apartments in Rochester
Find more places like 230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rochester, NY
/
230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester

230 Springfield Avenue · (858) 430-8436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rochester
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

230 Springfield Avenue, Rochester, NY 14609
Northland-Lyceum

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1416 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Four bedroom, two bath home in a great location with: refinished hardwoods, fenced in yard, 2 car garage, and large deck - This 1,418 sq ft single-family home located on a quiet street that has a front porch, 2 tiered deck, 2 car garage, fenced-in backyard, large living spaces, full basement/attic, washer/dryer hookups. This home is freshly painted, refinished hardwoods, new backsplash, gumwood trim/doors, glass doors, newer windows, dishwasher included, access to the roof, energy-efficient lighting, and many updates. Pets allowed for an additional $50 a month.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5628706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester have any available units?
230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester have?
Some of 230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester currently offering any rent specials?
230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester is pet friendly.
Does 230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester offer parking?
Yes, 230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester does offer parking.
Does 230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester have a pool?
No, 230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester does not have a pool.
Does 230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester have accessible units?
No, 230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd
Rochester, NY 14623
Lake Vista Apartments
30 Lake Vista Ct
Rochester, NY 14612
933 the U
933 University Ave
Rochester, NY 14607
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct
Rochester, NY 14586

Similar Pages

Rochester 1 BedroomsRochester 2 Bedrooms
Rochester Apartments with ParkingRochester Dog Friendly Apartments
Rochester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Webster, NYFairport, NYVictor, NYCanandaigua, NY
Brockport, NYEast Rochester, NYHilton, NYSpencerport, NY
Avon, NYScottsville, NYBrighton, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Rochester
Saint John Fisher CollegeRoberts Wesleyan College
Monroe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity