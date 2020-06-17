230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Four bedroom, two bath home in a great location with: refinished hardwoods, fenced in yard, 2 car garage, and large deck - This 1,418 sq ft single-family home located on a quiet street that has a front porch, 2 tiered deck, 2 car garage, fenced-in backyard, large living spaces, full basement/attic, washer/dryer hookups. This home is freshly painted, refinished hardwoods, new backsplash, gumwood trim/doors, glass doors, newer windows, dishwasher included, access to the roof, energy-efficient lighting, and many updates. Pets allowed for an additional $50 a month.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5628706)