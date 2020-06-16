212 Culver Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Beautiful & Spacious 1st Floor, One Bedroom Apartment Available For Rent Immediately In The Park Ave Neighborhood. ALL UTILITIES Plus Greenlight Internet Included! Coin-Op Laundry In Building. Off Street Parking. Private Entrance & Private Basement Storage. Excellent Living/Entertaining Space. High Ceilings, Built In Bookshelves, Faux Fireplace, Hardwood Floors. Bonus Room Off Dining Room Could Be An Office/Den Or Guest Bedroom.

Dogs Permitted On A Case By Case Basis. Walking distance to Shopping, Restaurants, Bars , Festivals etc.