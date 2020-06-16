All apartments in Rochester
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:14 AM

212 Culver Road

212 Culver Road · (585) 362-8900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

212 Culver Road, Rochester, NY 14607
Park Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Beautiful & Spacious 1st Floor, One Bedroom Apartment Available For Rent Immediately In The Park Ave Neighborhood. ALL UTILITIES Plus Greenlight Internet Included! Coin-Op Laundry In Building. Off Street Parking. Private Entrance & Private Basement Storage. Excellent Living/Entertaining Space. High Ceilings, Built In Bookshelves, Faux Fireplace, Hardwood Floors. Bonus Room Off Dining Room Could Be An Office/Den Or Guest Bedroom.
Dogs Permitted On A Case By Case Basis. Walking distance to Shopping, Restaurants, Bars , Festivals etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Culver Road have any available units?
212 Culver Road has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 Culver Road have?
Some of 212 Culver Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Culver Road currently offering any rent specials?
212 Culver Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Culver Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 Culver Road is pet friendly.
Does 212 Culver Road offer parking?
Yes, 212 Culver Road does offer parking.
Does 212 Culver Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Culver Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Culver Road have a pool?
No, 212 Culver Road does not have a pool.
Does 212 Culver Road have accessible units?
No, 212 Culver Road does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Culver Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 Culver Road does not have units with dishwashers.
