Adorable one bedroom apartment. Rent includes all utilities heat, central air,internet,and water and trash removal. One cat is allowed with pet deposit. All carpets have just been professional cleaned Must be NONSMOKING!! Street parking in the summer and off street in winter when needed at owners discretion. First floor laundry is provided. Large eat in Kitchen. Nice size bedroom. Great area walk to stores and close to 590. Cable can be included for 25.00 per month