Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

City living at its finest! Make yourself at home in this spacious two story duplex with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. Large kitchen and dining area, natural light through out, private basement access with laundry facilities and so much more. Nestled on a gorgeous corner lot in the desirable Culver-Merchants and North Winton Village. Enjoy sunrises over coffee in the cozy sunroom or or take an evening stroll through this beautiful, quiet neighborhood. This unit has a shared 2 car driveway and ample street parking. One small pet considered.



***Security Deposit and First Month's Rent required***

***Application fee for each adult along with credit and background check***



DUE TO COVID19 - SHOWINGS OF THE HOME MAY BE VIRTUAL AT THIS TIME. SHOWINGS WILL BE CONSIDERED ONLY AFTER THE PREQUALIFICATION PROCESS HAS BEEN COMPLETED.

Corner Lot - Duplex Home with shared driveway and garage