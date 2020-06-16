1063 East Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 1 bedroom with tons of natural light. Located on the second floor. Large Galley kitchen w/ample amount of cabinet space. Updated Bathroom! High ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors. Huge living room with decorative fireplace and lots of natural wood trim. Large bedroom, walk in closet. 1 covered parking space. Coin-op laundry. $1150 plus utilities. Available July 1st. Great location Minutes from Downtown, U of R, Strong and highland Hospital. Walking distance to Park Ave!!! Virtual Tour Only