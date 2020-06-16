All apartments in Rochester
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:42 PM

1063 East Avenue

1063 East Avenue · (585) 389-1024
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1063 East Avenue, Rochester, NY 14607
East Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 1 bedroom with tons of natural light. Located on the second floor. Large Galley kitchen w/ample amount of cabinet space. Updated Bathroom! High ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors. Huge living room with decorative fireplace and lots of natural wood trim. Large bedroom, walk in closet. 1 covered parking space. Coin-op laundry. $1150 plus utilities. Available July 1st. Great location Minutes from Downtown, U of R, Strong and highland Hospital. Walking distance to Park Ave!!! Virtual Tour Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1063 East Avenue have any available units?
1063 East Avenue has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 1063 East Avenue have?
Some of 1063 East Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1063 East Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1063 East Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1063 East Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1063 East Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 1063 East Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1063 East Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1063 East Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1063 East Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1063 East Avenue have a pool?
No, 1063 East Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1063 East Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1063 East Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1063 East Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1063 East Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
