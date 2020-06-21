All apartments in Rochester
105 Brooks Avenue

105 Brooks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

105 Brooks Avenue, Rochester, NY 14619
19th Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful single family home. Fully renovated interior! Vinyl allure flooring throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances included, stunning cabinetry and countertop in place, first floor laundry, new bathroom fixtures installed. This home could be your perfect match! Nearby: D & L Groceries, Brue Coffee, Millennium Mini Mart, Genesee Riverway Trail, and much more.

Appliances included: Stove, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer
Parking: Driveway
# of Bedrooms: 4
# of Bathrooms: 3
Owner pays for: Refuse
Tenant pays for: Water, Gas & Electric
Pets allowed: Conditional
Pet Policy : $35 for 1 approved pet, $50 for 2 approved pets
Snow Removal Included: No
Lawn Service Included: No
Lease Term: One Year

Qualifications:
Income must be at lease 3 times the rent
No prior evictions
Credit and background check
Previous landlord references

PLEASE TEXT OUR PHONE NUMBER AND OUR LEASING AGENT WILL CALL YOU BACK WITHIN 24 HOURS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

