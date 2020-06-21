105 Brooks Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful single family home. Fully renovated interior! Vinyl allure flooring throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances included, stunning cabinetry and countertop in place, first floor laundry, new bathroom fixtures installed. This home could be your perfect match! Nearby: D & L Groceries, Brue Coffee, Millennium Mini Mart, Genesee Riverway Trail, and much more.
Appliances included: Stove, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer
Parking: Driveway
# of Bedrooms: 4
# of Bathrooms: 3
Owner pays for: Refuse
Tenant pays for: Water, Gas & Electric
Pets allowed: Conditional
Pet Policy : $35 for 1 approved pet, $50 for 2 approved pets
Snow Removal Included: No
Lawn Service Included: No
Lease Term: One Year
Qualifications:
Income must be at lease 3 times the rent
No prior evictions
Credit and background check
Previous landlord references
PLEASE TEXT OUR PHONE NUMBER AND OUR LEASING AGENT WILL CALL YOU BACK WITHIN 24 HOURS