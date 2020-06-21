105 Brooks Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful single family home. Fully renovated interior! Vinyl allure flooring throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances included, stunning cabinetry and countertop in place, first floor laundry, new bathroom fixtures installed. This home could be your perfect match! Nearby: D & L Groceries, Brue Coffee, Millennium Mini Mart, Genesee Riverway Trail, and much more.



Appliances included: Stove, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer

Parking: Driveway

# of Bedrooms: 4

# of Bathrooms: 3

Owner pays for: Refuse

Tenant pays for: Water, Gas & Electric

Pets allowed: Conditional

Pet Policy : $35 for 1 approved pet, $50 for 2 approved pets

Snow Removal Included: No

Lawn Service Included: No

Lease Term: One Year



Qualifications:

Income must be at lease 3 times the rent

No prior evictions

Credit and background check

Previous landlord references



PLEASE TEXT OUR PHONE NUMBER AND OUR LEASING AGENT WILL CALL YOU BACK WITHIN 24 HOURS