Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:07 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Rhinebeck, NY with washer-dryers

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
19 Chestnut Street
19 Chestnut Street, Rhinebeck, NY
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
6222 sqft
Located on one of the largest parcels and most prestigious blocks in Rhinebeck Village, this luxury home offers generous rooms and the classic details of historical mid-1800s American homes.
Results within 1 mile of Rhinebeck

1 of 25

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
417 GARDENIA DRIVE
417 Gardenia Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1415 sqft
Come home to easy living at The Gardens in Rhinebeck. The Chestnut Model is exquisite! 1400 sq ft of space to enjoy & offers 2 BRs & 2 Bths in a ground floor, end unit.
Results within 5 miles of Rhinebeck

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
956 ROUTE 308
956 New York Highway 308, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
4308 sqft
Private, recently-renovated lakehouse with 420' of frontage on beautiful Lake Sepasco. This 3 BR, 2 1/2 bath home has its own beach and dock.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
11 BEACHAM RD
11 Beacham Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
3435 sqft
Country elegance on Round Lake. Newly-new home, fully furnished for comfort and convenience with rights and access to Round Lake for your summer enjoyment or longer.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
10 VANESSA
10 Vanessa Lane, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2350 sqft
Owner PAYS HEAT,HOT WATER,ELECTRIC,LAWN,SNOW REMOVAL & TRASH. Tenant pays only phone & cable. New Carpet on the entire 2nd floor, new Mstr and Guest Baths. Freshly painted and ready for occupancy

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
98 MILLER RD
98 Miller Road, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Schuyler Mansion dates back to the late 1700's, and is situated on almost 8 acres with a common pastoral front lawn, waterfall, and large front porch. Shared laundry with coin-operated washer & dryer, and parking lot.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1 MARGARET
1 Margaret Street, Red Hook, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1120 sqft
New to market this newly renovated three bedroom ranch. Stainless steel appliances, new bathroom and an open living space.Within walking distance to the village of Red Hook. All mechanicals updated.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
11 CHERRY ST
11 Cherry St, Red Hook, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2048 sqft
4 BEDROOMS, LR, EAT IN KITCHEN, 1 1/2 BATH, WASHER/DRYER, OFF STREET PARKING. RIGHT IN THE VILLAGE, WALK TO EVERYTHING. TENANTS RESPONSIBLE FOR ELECTRIC/HEAT, GARBAGE, LAWN MOWING, SNOW REMOVAL, INTERNET/CABLE.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
165 ROKEBY RD
165 Rokeby Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
4456 sqft
Close to town sitting on the edge of a large picturesque farm, this spacious ranch has room for everyone. Efficient kitchen opens to a large breakfast area.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
433 RHINECLIFF ROAD
433 Rhinecliff Road, Rhinecliff, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2300 sqft
Watch the eagles perch on the bluff over the Hudson. Watch the river flow throughout the seasons in this gorgeous Mid-Century Modern. Immaculate and pristine. Walk to the Amtrak train or be in center of Rhinebeck in minutes.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
7 STONEHOUSE RD
7 Stonehouse Road, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
3500 sqft
Private furnished country estate on 7 acres on a historically deeded dirt road min to TSP and Town of Rhinebeck.
Results within 10 miles of Rhinebeck

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1355 Bulls Head Road
1355 Bulls Head Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1864 sqft
Gorgeous Catskill Mountain views from all the main floor living spaces and master bedroom in this lovely, furnished home. Great deck off the living room and master sited to enjoy the beautiful view.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
15 KYLE CT
15 Kyle Court, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2760 sqft
Privacy? Check. Great location? Check. Spacious & updated? Check, check. Come take a look at this beautiful contemporary set back off a private, dead-end road. Situated on 1.

1 of 18

Last updated April 10 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1 CLAY HILL
1 Clay Hill Road, Tivoli, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1968 sqft
This charming cottage is located within walking distance to the quaint Village of Tivoli. Original details abound in this 3 BR/2 BA cottage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Rhinebeck, NY

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Rhinebeck offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Rhinebeck. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Rhinebeck can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

