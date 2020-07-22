19 Apartments for rent in Rhinebeck, NY with parking

Apartment List
1 of 25

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
417 GARDENIA DRIVE
417 Gardenia Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1415 sqft
Come home to easy living at The Gardens in Rhinebeck. The Chestnut Model is exquisite! 1400 sq ft of space to enjoy & offers 2 BRs & 2 Bths in a ground floor, end unit.
Results within 5 miles of Rhinebeck

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
956 ROUTE 308
956 New York Highway 308, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
4308 sqft
Private, recently-renovated lakehouse with 420' of frontage on beautiful Lake Sepasco. This 3 BR, 2 1/2 bath home has its own beach and dock.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
11 BEACHAM RD
11 Beacham Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
3435 sqft
Country elegance on Round Lake. Newly-new home, fully furnished for comfort and convenience with rights and access to Round Lake for your summer enjoyment or longer.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
98 MILLER RD
98 Miller Road, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Schuyler Mansion dates back to the late 1700's, and is situated on almost 8 acres with a common pastoral front lawn, waterfall, and large front porch. Shared laundry with coin-operated washer & dryer, and parking lot.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
11 CHERRY ST
11 Cherry St, Red Hook, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2048 sqft
4 BEDROOMS, LR, EAT IN KITCHEN, 1 1/2 BATH, WASHER/DRYER, OFF STREET PARKING. RIGHT IN THE VILLAGE, WALK TO EVERYTHING. TENANTS RESPONSIBLE FOR ELECTRIC/HEAT, GARBAGE, LAWN MOWING, SNOW REMOVAL, INTERNET/CABLE.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
165 ROKEBY RD
165 Rokeby Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
4456 sqft
Close to town sitting on the edge of a large picturesque farm, this spacious ranch has room for everyone. Efficient kitchen opens to a large breakfast area.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
191 Clay Rd
191 Clay Road, Port Ewen, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Charming Home - Property Id: 245395 Just five minutes south of Kingston and 15 minutes north of Poughkeepsie you'll find this charming home perfect for a couple or family.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
10 WHEELER ROAD
10 Wheeler Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in Rhinebeck NY, 2 miles south of the village, and just minutes from the train station make this a great commuter location.
Results within 10 miles of Rhinebeck
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:00 PM
3 Units Available
Hyde Park Heights
107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office, Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
770 sqft
Thank you for your interest in our community! Hyde Park Heights offers beautifully appointed 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in a tranquil setting but still within short drive to major employers, and short driving distance to dining and shopping.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
382 Glenerie
382 Glenerie Blvd, Ulster County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
Beautifully and completely remodeled two bedroom one bathroom rental in Saugerties on the water. New Electric, heat and cooling system. Landlord is allowing the tenant to use one side of the garage space.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
921 Glasco Turnpike
921 Glasco Turnpike, Ulster County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Single family home seeking a long term relationship with potential renters.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
103 S Manor Avenue
103 South Manor Avenue, Kingston, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Newly renovated sparkling clean 1 bedroom, living room, kitchen and off street parking and back porch.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park Village
16 PARKER AVE
16 Parker Avenue, Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
OWNER PAYS HEAT AND HOT WATER,LAWN & LEAF CLEANUP,FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT AND LIGHTING, NICE BACKYARD, OFF STREET PARKING. TENANT NEEDS TO HAVE CREDIT SCORE AVAILABLE AND FILL OUT APPLICATION.No Smoking possibly a small dog or cat wit owners approval.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
75 S CROSS RD
75 South Cross Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
910 sqft
Peaceful, picturesque, economical. That's describes this apartment at 75 South Cross Road in Staatsburg. This is the upstairs apartment in a two apartment building.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
705 MILAN HILL RD.
705 Milan Hill Road, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
PVT 3 acre setting W/HOME WELL SET BACK ON A RURAL COUNTRY ROAD. Unit is on the top floor - floor thru in a 2 family home. Close to Red Hook/Rhinebeck/golf/swimming & many cultural amenities in the area. You can garden.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
15 KYLE CT
15 Kyle Court, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2760 sqft
Privacy? Check. Great location? Check. Spacious & updated? Check, check. Come take a look at this beautiful contemporary set back off a private, dead-end road. Situated on 1.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
203 FIDDLERS BRIDGE RD
203 Fiddlers Bridge Road, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
4005 sqft
Summer rental June 1 to August 31. Farmhouse on a Christmas Tree Farm. First Floor has 2 Living Rooms, Family Room, Dining Room and Kitchen, Full Bath. 2nd Floor has 4 Bedrooms + Full Bath. Deck, Porch, Ponds. Rustic Country Life for the Summer.

1 of 12

Last updated May 4 at 10:35 AM
1 Unit Available
33 Montgomery Street
33 Montgomery St, Saugerties, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Welcome to Saugerties! This beautiful one bedroom apartment is located just steps away from many fabulous restaurants, boutiques, and galleries. The owner provides water, sewer, trash removal, lawn care, and snow removal.

1 of 18

Last updated April 10 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1 CLAY HILL
1 Clay Hill Road, Tivoli, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1968 sqft
This charming cottage is located within walking distance to the quaint Village of Tivoli. Original details abound in this 3 BR/2 BA cottage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rhinebeck, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rhinebeck apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

