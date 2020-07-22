Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:07 PM

18 Apartments for rent in Fairview, NY with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Fairview offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairview
20 WINDSOR COURT
20 Windsor Court, Fairview, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2036 sqft
Enjoy the peace and quiet of this beautiful end unit townhome. The space can accommodate a family with multiple interests. Freshly painted of neutral tones lends itself to many designs and creative decor.
Results within 1 mile of Fairview

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
28 SUNSTONE DR
28 Sunstone Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1455 sqft
Completely renovated, Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome available August 5th. Over-sized living room, and dining area which opens to private patio overlooking lovely maintained grounds.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
147 S PERRY - APT 2 ST
147 South Perry Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
This newly renovated apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 2-bedroom located on the corner of S Perry and Union Street, enjoy walkable amenities just one block from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and multiple City Parks.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
147 UNION - APT 1 ST
147 Union St, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
This newly renovated apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 1-bedroom with office space located on the corner of S Perry and Union Street, enjoy walkable amenities just one block from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
155 N CLINTON ST
155 North Clinton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Updated two bedroom apartment, offering granite counter top, washer/dryer, spacious bedrooms and off street parking. Heat and hot water Included. You will not be disappointed.
Results within 5 miles of Fairview

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
2740 SOUTH RD E6
2740 South Rd, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH SECOND FLOOR CONDO W/HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED. LARGE KITCHEN/DINING ROOM COMBO W/BALCONY ACCESS. WASHER & DRYER IN-UNIT. CONVENIENT LOCATION JUST MINUTES FROM IBM, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, TRAINS & MID-HUDSON BRIDGE.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
2104 MAGNOLIA WALK
2104 Magnolia Walk, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY CONDO IN FOX HILL. SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHS WITH STUNNING HARDWOOD FLOORS, CERAMIC TILE AND PRIVATE OUTDOOR PATIO. WALK TO VASSAR COLLEGE.CLOSE TO IBM, RESTAURANTS, HOSPITALS, CIA, METRO NORTH RAILROAD, RIVERFRONT & HIGHWAYS.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Spackenkill
8 LUDLOW DRIVE
8 Ludlow Drive, Spackenkill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
MULTIPLE OFFERS...2019 RENOVATION! Beautiful Spackenkill Brick 2 Bedroom Ranch near the cul-de-sac. Living Room/Dining Area Combo with refinished Hardwoods.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
2 WORRALL AVE
2 Worrall Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT W/ABUNDANT CHARACTER & CHARM. ORNATE MOLDING & TRIM, ATTRACTIVE BUILT-IN CABINETRY & HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. LARGE KITCHEN W/STAINLESS APPLIANCES & PANTRY. WASHER & DRYER ON PREMISES. BASEMENT STORAGE AVAILABLE.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
10 WORRALL AVE
10 Worrall Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
SECOND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT W/FRESH PAINT & HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. LIVING ROOM & LARGE FORMAL DINING ROOM. UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN W/NEWER APPLIANCES. OFFICE ALCOVE W/PORCH ACCESS FOR OUTDOOR ENJOYMENT. BRAND NEW WASHER/DRYER IN-UNIT.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
15 KYLE CT
15 Kyle Court, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2760 sqft
Privacy? Check. Great location? Check. Spacious & updated? Check, check. Come take a look at this beautiful contemporary set back off a private, dead-end road. Situated on 1.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
160 ACADEMY ST
160 Academy Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
WELL-MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH END UNIT IN EXECUTIVE TOWERS, A HIGH-RISE BUILDING WITH DOORMAN SERVICE JUST MINUTES FROM ROUTE 9, SHOPPING, HOSPITALS, TRAINS & COLLEGES.
Results within 10 miles of Fairview

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Reynolds Way
11 Reynolds Way, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
643 sqft
Cute, clean, private 1 bedroom renovated cottage with nice sized bedroom and living room living room, air conditioning and an eat in kitchen. The landlord will also be leaving a washer and dryer for your use.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Myers Corner
11 SCHNABL CT
11 Schnabl Court, Myers Corner, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3532 sqft
Spacious side hall colonial in mint condition. Very large rooms. Fabulous brick fireplace in family room. new kitchen with granite and newer appliances. Updated bathrooms. new carpet and freshly painted. Private yard located on cul-de-sac.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
127 CAVO DR
127 Cavo Drive, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2178 sqft
Charming ranch style home on private setting. New kitchen in process of being installed, freshly painted, new bath, beautifully refinished hardwood floors, living room with brick fireplace, central air, large finished walk out basement with office.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
10 VANESSA
10 Vanessa Lane, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2350 sqft
Owner PAYS HEAT,HOT WATER,ELECTRIC,LAWN,SNOW REMOVAL & TRASH. Tenant pays only phone & cable. New Carpet on the entire 2nd floor, new Mstr and Guest Baths. Freshly painted and ready for occupancy

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Myers Corner
96 ARDMORE DR
96 Ardmore Drive, Myers Corner, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
No More Showings, deposit accepted. Wonderful Split level home featuring 3 bedrooms and updated 1 1/2 baths. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with high end appliances, quartz counter tops and cork flooring.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
10 HUSKY HILL RD
10 Husky Hill Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
No more showings, deposit accepted. One-of-a-kind Cape Cod exudes character and charm, offering privacy and a fenced in yard.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Marlboro
24 HUDSON TERR
24 Hudson Terrace, Marlboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Video Tour Available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Fairview, NY

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Fairview offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Fairview. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Fairview can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

