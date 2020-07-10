/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:48 PM
18 Apartments for rent in Beacon, NY with washer-dryer
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon
17 N BRETT ST
17 North Brett Street, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
600 sqft
This is such a great cottage set in the heart of Beacon! Walk to all your shopping, Main St and even the River is close.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon
1228 N 1228 NORTH AVE
1228 North Avenue, Beacon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1750 sqft
GORGEOUS MODERN FULLY RENOVATED LUXURY DUPLEX. STUNNING ATTENTION TO DETAIL PAID TO THIS SPACIOUS LIGHT FILLED 3 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATHS. RADIANT HEATED FLOORS, ZONED HEAT/AC PUMPS, AND CENTRAL VAC THROUGHOUT.
Results within 1 mile of Beacon
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
307 WILDWOOD DRIVE
307 Wildwood Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1468 sqft
Perfect Location, Ranch Style Home with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, Except Cable, Phone & Garbage Collection (garbage collection is $67 bi-monthly.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
142 BELVEDERE RD
142 Belvedere Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
* RENTED, NO LONGER AVAILABLE * FULLY RESTORED 2 BEDROOM BRICK CAPE WITH HUGE PRIVATE BACKYARD AND BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEWS.
Results within 5 miles of Beacon
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
158 Montgomery Street
158 Montgomery Street, Newburgh, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4730 sqft
Rare offering for lease - perfect for the large family looking to live in the heart of the hudson valley.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Cornwall-on-Hudson
78 Duncan Avenue
78 Duncan Avenue, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Bright, sunny, LARGE two bedroom apartment in the heart of the Village of Cornwall on Hudson. Second floor apartment with large living room, eat in kitchen, two bedrooms and full bathroom with tub/shower.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
827 HUNTINGTON DR
827 Huntington Drive, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2795 sqft
Luxury rental at Van Wyck Meadows. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit features open floor plan gleaming hardwood floors. Family room with gas fireplace, light and bright kitchen with new stainless appliances, and granite counter tops.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
804 HUNTINGTON DR
804 Huntington Drive, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN THE VAN WYCK MEADOWS ,YOU MUST SEE THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHS.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
185 OSBORNE HILL%
185 Osborne Hill Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1020 sqft
Brand new down to the studs. Totally gutted and rehabbed 2 bedroom unit. Ground level, but light and bright. Radiant heat flooring in bathroom. Freshly painted, new sheetrock throughout. Bright LED lighting. Front loading wash and dryer in the unit.
Results within 10 miles of Beacon
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Firthcliffe
75 Quaker Avenue
75 Quaker Avenue, Firthcliffe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1338 sqft
Bright and beautiful end unit available! 55+ Active Adult Community "Canterbury Green" Complex in the heart of Cornwall.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
11 Reynolds Way
11 Reynolds Way, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
643 sqft
Cute, clean, private 1 bedroom renovated cottage with nice sized bedroom and living room living room, air conditioning and an eat in kitchen. The landlord will also be leaving a washer and dryer for your use.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Spackenkill
8 LUDLOW DRIVE
8 Ludlow Drive, Spackenkill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
MULTIPLE OFFERS...2019 RENOVATION! Beautiful Spackenkill Brick 2 Bedroom Ranch near the cul-de-sac. Living Room/Dining Area Combo with refinished Hardwoods.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
40 Church Street
40 Church Street, Highland Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
908 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1947 Cottage available for rent. Recently renovated & well maintained. Full unfinished walkout basement with washer & dryer. Centrally located near cafes, restaurants, and West point.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Marlboro
24 HUDSON TERR
24 Hudson Terrace, Marlboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Video Tour Available.
1 of 27
Last updated January 28 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
42 LOGANS WAY
42 Logans Way, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
6677 sqft
Exquisite brick facade 4 Bedroom 3.1 Bath Colonial on 1.5 acres is located in Ronnymeade Farms, an area of Executive Residences. The mountain views will astound you.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brinckerhoff
308 AUBURN CT
308 Auburn Court, Brinckerhoff, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1785 sqft
This tri-level, sunny end unit townhouse is pristine and ready for you! It offers an updated kitchen and bathrooms, central AC, and 1car garage.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
10 HUSKY HILL RD
10 Husky Hill Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
No more showings, deposit accepted. One-of-a-kind Cape Cod exudes character and charm, offering privacy and a fenced in yard.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Myers Corner
96 ARDMORE DR
96 Ardmore Drive, Myers Corner, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
No More Showings, deposit accepted. Wonderful Split level home featuring 3 bedrooms and updated 1 1/2 baths. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with high end appliances, quartz counter tops and cork flooring.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Stamford, CTYonkers, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWestwood, NJPoughkeepsie, NYOssining, NYRidgewood, NJNanuet, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NY
Franklin Lakes, NJWaldwick, NJNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NYNyack, NYMaybrook, NYLake Carmel, NYPeekskill, NYScarsdale, NYKingston, NYSuffern, NYMount Kisco, NY