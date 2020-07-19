Apartment List
Last updated July 19 2020 at 9:13 PM

8 Apartments for rent in Catskill, NY with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Catskill offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
23 Marina Drive
23 Marina Dr, Catskill, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2374 sqft
Magnificent waterfront Condominium located on the water's edge of the Catskill Creek. 2600 Sq.ft of comfortable open living space.
Results within 5 miles of Catskill

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
166 Hilltop Road
166 Hilltop Road, Columbia County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1584 sqft
Rise above it all... This hilltop modern ranch commands panoramic Catskill views from most rooms, thanks to its one-level open plan, freshly renovated by the architect-owner with your comfort and convenience in mind.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
114 N 5th Street
114 North Fifth Street, Hudson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom Townhouse on quiet Street close to the City Center, Library, and Oakdale lake. No Pets, No smoking

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
324 Columbia Street
324 Columbia Street, Hudson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1056 sqft
3 BR Duplex. 1 full bath. EIK, LR.Stainless appliances,dishwasher,stove,fridge,micro,washer and dryer.Blue stone patio, small private yard. Walk to all of down town Hudson and train. Income verification, tenant responsible for utilities.&nbsp;
Results within 10 miles of Catskill

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
36 Main Street
36 Main St, Germantown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2246 sqft
Make yourself at home in the Hudson Valley.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
104 First Street
104 1st Street, Malden-on-Hudson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom apartment in the charming hamlet of Malden on Hudson in Saugerties, NY. Just down the road is the Hudson River, this property has calming views of river from the side yard.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
94 N 7th Street
94 North Seventh Street, Hudson, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1500 sqft
Entire ground floor of a newly renovated Hudson house, this 2-bedroom 1500 sf apartment features brand new chef's kitchen w granite counter tops, stylish new bathroom, nice big living room, full-size washer dryer in unit, both hardwood and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Catskill, NY

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Catskill offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Catskill. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Catskill can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

