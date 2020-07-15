Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020

22 Apartments for rent in Rhinebeck, NY with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
30 ORCHARD ST
30 Orchard Street, Rhinebeck, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
750 sqft
Bright, Airy newly constructed apartment. 750 sq ft suitable for single professional. Private entrance. Safe neighborhood. Next to Northern Dutchess Hospital. Open living area with fireplace. New kitchen and bath. Closets/ storage galore.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
19 Chestnut Street
19 Chestnut Street, Rhinebeck, NY
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
6222 sqft
Located on one of the largest parcels and most prestigious blocks in Rhinebeck Village, this luxury home offers generous rooms and the classic details of historical mid-1800s American homes.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4 SEYMOUR DR
4 Seymour Drive, Rhinebeck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1200 sqft
A large 2 bedroom suite with large rooms and a office space. Very nice grounds and heated above ground pool with a grill just for the tenants. Owner have a separate deck. parking for 2 cars. Restricted to 3 occupants.
Results within 1 mile of Rhinebeck

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
73 SANDALWOOD LN
73 Sandalwood Lane, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1495 sqft
Enjoy carefree living at The Gardens of Rhinebeck. Approximately 1 mile from the village center, this tastefully appointe 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath unit has hardwood floors throughout the downstairs with working fireplace.

1 of 25

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
417 GARDENIA DRIVE
417 Gardenia Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1415 sqft
Come home to easy living at The Gardens in Rhinebeck. The Chestnut Model is exquisite! 1400 sq ft of space to enjoy & offers 2 BRs & 2 Bths in a ground floor, end unit.
Results within 5 miles of Rhinebeck

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10 VANESSA
10 Vanessa Lane, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2350 sqft
Owner PAYS HEAT,HOT WATER,ELECTRIC,LAWN,SNOW REMOVAL & TRASH. Tenant pays only phone & cable. New Carpet on the entire 2nd floor, new Mstr and Guest Baths. Freshly painted and ready for occupancy

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
54 CEDAR HEIGHTS
54 Cedar Heights Road, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2464 sqft
The screened in porch off the kitchen and family room, opens to the lightly wooded, private back yard with a pond and fire pit.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
98 MILLER RD
98 Miller Road, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Schuyler Mansion dates back to the late 1700's, and is situated on almost 8 acres with a common pastoral front lawn, waterfall, and large front porch. Shared laundry with coin-operated washer & dryer, and parking lot.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11 CHERRY ST
11 Cherry St, Red Hook, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2048 sqft
4 BEDROOMS, LR, EAT IN KITCHEN, 1 1/2 BATH, WASHER/DRYER, OFF STREET PARKING. RIGHT IN THE VILLAGE, WALK TO EVERYTHING. TENANTS RESPONSIBLE FOR ELECTRIC/HEAT, GARBAGE, LAWN MOWING, SNOW REMOVAL, INTERNET/CABLE.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
433 RHINECLIFF ROAD
433 Rhinecliff Road, Rhinecliff, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2300 sqft
Watch the eagles perch on the bluff over the Hudson. Watch the river flow throughout the seasons in this gorgeous Mid-Century Modern. Immaculate and pristine. Walk to the Amtrak train or be in center of Rhinebeck in minutes.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7 STONEHOUSE RD
7 Stonehouse Road, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
3500 sqft
Private furnished country estate on 7 acres on a historically deeded dirt road min to TSP and Town of Rhinebeck.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
219 E Union Street
219 East Union Street, Kingston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Welcome to historic Ponckhockie, the new hipster destination on the Rondout waterfront. This 1850 home constructed of brick and bluestone features the original wide plank flooring on both the second and third floors.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
165 ROKEBY RD
165 Rokeby Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
4456 sqft
Close to town sitting on the edge of a large picturesque farm, this spacious ranch has room for everyone. Efficient kitchen opens to a large breakfast area.
Results within 10 miles of Rhinebeck
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
7 Units Available
Hyde Park Heights
107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office, Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,320
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
770 sqft
Thank you for your interest in our community! Hyde Park Heights offers beautifully appointed 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in a tranquil setting but still within short drive to major employers, and short driving distance to dining and shopping.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15 KYLE CT
15 Kyle Court, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2760 sqft
Privacy? Check. Great location? Check. Spacious & updated? Check, check. Come take a look at this beautiful contemporary set back off a private, dead-end road. Situated on 1.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
203 FIDDLERS BRIDGE RD
203 Fiddlers Bridge Road, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
4005 sqft
Summer rental June 1 to August 31. Farmhouse on a Christmas Tree Farm. First Floor has 2 Living Rooms, Family Room, Dining Room and Kitchen, Full Bath. 2nd Floor has 4 Bedrooms + Full Bath. Deck, Porch, Ponds. Rustic Country Life for the Summer.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3530 ROUTE 9G UNIT 1
3530 State Highway 9g, Columbia County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
5192 sqft
Newly renovated two bedroom apartment conveniently located just up the road from Bard College and a short ride to Germantown, Hudson, Red Hook and Tivoli.

1 of 12

Last updated May 4 at 10:35 AM
1 Unit Available
33 Montgomery Street
33 Montgomery St, Saugerties, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Welcome to Saugerties! This beautiful one bedroom apartment is located just steps away from many fabulous restaurants, boutiques, and galleries. The owner provides water, sewer, trash removal, lawn care, and snow removal.

1 of 18

Last updated April 10 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1 CLAY HILL
1 Clay Hill Road, Tivoli, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1968 sqft
This charming cottage is located within walking distance to the quaint Village of Tivoli. Original details abound in this 3 BR/2 BA cottage.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
75 S CROSS RD
75 South Cross Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
910 sqft
Peaceful, picturesque, economical. That's describes this apartment at 75 South Cross Road in Staatsburg. This is the upstairs apartment in a two apartment building.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
103 S Manor Avenue
103 South Manor Avenue, Kingston, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Newly renovated sparkling clean 1 bedroom, living room, kitchen and off street parking and back porch.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1355 BULL HEAD ROAD
1355 Bulls Head Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1864 sqft
Gorgeous Catskill Mountain views from all the main floor living spaces and master bedroom in this lovely, furnished home. Great deck off the living room and master sited to enjoy the beautiful view.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Rhinebeck, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rhinebeck renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

