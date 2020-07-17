294 Hanley Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities

Wonderfully artsy, whimsical house! Hidden in the trees but with a wonderful view of the meadows. Light and airy, it feels far larger than it is. There is a separate building containing an enormous workshop. The garden is delightful, with a variety of perennials. Although one feels miles from everything, it is lass than a half hour to Albany and there are plenty of shops within a fifteen minute drive - and the North Chatham Library is a terrific place! $2200/mo. for a one year lease, or $15,000 for a seasonal six-month lease including utilities at no cost to tenant.