Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:26 PM

294 Hanley Road

294 Hanley Road · (518) 392-2700
Location

294 Hanley Road, Rensselaer County, NY 12123

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Wonderfully artsy, whimsical house! Hidden in the trees but with a wonderful view of the meadows. Light and airy, it feels far larger than it is. There is a separate building containing an enormous workshop. The garden is delightful, with a variety of perennials. Although one feels miles from everything, it is lass than a half hour to Albany and there are plenty of shops within a fifteen minute drive - and the North Chatham Library is a terrific place! $2200/mo. for a one year lease, or $15,000 for a seasonal six-month lease including utilities at no cost to tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 294 Hanley Road have any available units?
294 Hanley Road has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 294 Hanley Road currently offering any rent specials?
294 Hanley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 294 Hanley Road pet-friendly?
No, 294 Hanley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rensselaer County.
Does 294 Hanley Road offer parking?
No, 294 Hanley Road does not offer parking.
Does 294 Hanley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 294 Hanley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 294 Hanley Road have a pool?
No, 294 Hanley Road does not have a pool.
Does 294 Hanley Road have accessible units?
No, 294 Hanley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 294 Hanley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 294 Hanley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 294 Hanley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 294 Hanley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
