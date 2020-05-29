13 Sandys Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court

Open, Airy, Lovely 6 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Contemporary Home On A Private Acre at the end of a Quiet Cul De Sac Features a Heated In-Ground Pool, Tennis Courts, Hot Tub and an Outdoor Shower. Enjoy the Open Floor Plan. Gather in the Beautiful Great Room With Cathedral Ceiling, Skylights And Fireplace Which is Open into the Dining Room and has 2 sets of Sliders Leading to the Deck and Resort-Like Yard. The Kitchen has a Center Island and Sliders which Lead to a Secluded Front Porch. Four of the Six Bedrooms Have Sliders Leading Outdoors. This Wonderful Vacation Oasis is Tucked into a Fantastic Community South Of The Highway. This Home Sweet Home in Beautiful Remsenburg is now booked through July. Rent August-LD or for an extended season. Don't miss out!