13 Sandys Lane

13 Sandys Lane
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email.
Location

13 Sandys Lane, Remsenburg-Speonk, NY 11960
Remsenburg - Speonk

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$27,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Open, Airy, Lovely 6 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Contemporary Home On A Private Acre at the end of a Quiet Cul De Sac Features a Heated In-Ground Pool, Tennis Courts, Hot Tub and an Outdoor Shower. Enjoy the Open Floor Plan. Gather in the Beautiful Great Room With Cathedral Ceiling, Skylights And Fireplace Which is Open into the Dining Room and has 2 sets of Sliders Leading to the Deck and Resort-Like Yard. The Kitchen has a Center Island and Sliders which Lead to a Secluded Front Porch. Four of the Six Bedrooms Have Sliders Leading Outdoors. This Wonderful Vacation Oasis is Tucked into a Fantastic Community South Of The Highway. This Home Sweet Home in Beautiful Remsenburg is now booked through July. Rent August-LD or for an extended season. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Sandys Lane have any available units?
13 Sandys Lane has a unit available for $27,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13 Sandys Lane have?
Some of 13 Sandys Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Sandys Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13 Sandys Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Sandys Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13 Sandys Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Remsenburg-Speonk.
Does 13 Sandys Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13 Sandys Lane does offer parking.
Does 13 Sandys Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 Sandys Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Sandys Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13 Sandys Lane has a pool.
Does 13 Sandys Lane have accessible units?
No, 13 Sandys Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Sandys Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Sandys Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Sandys Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Sandys Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
