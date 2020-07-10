/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:51 PM
49 Apartments for rent in Quogue, NY with washer-dryer
1 of 12
Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Quogue
5 A S Jessup Lane 5 A
5 Jessup Lane, Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$59,000
1800 sqft
Charming home south of Quogue Street. Large EIK, laundry room, three bedrooms, three full baths, living room with fireplace, pool house with bedroom and full bath, kidney shaped heated pool, outside shower, screened in sun room.
Results within 1 mile of Quogue
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
15 Walnut Avenue
15 Walnut Avenue, East Quogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$38,000
1800 sqft
Charming East Quogue Village home. A stone's throw from Main Street, the Village Green, Hampton Jitney stop and chic little shops in the Hamptons' quaintest hamlet.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
572 Montauk Highway
572 West Montauk Highway, Quiogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$19,500
2400 sqft
An exception 2 story Cottage. Completely renovated, beautifully furnished and decorated. Every detail has been thought out. And of course perfectly fresh and clean!!! Owner will pay up to $1,500 of utilities per month.
Results within 5 miles of Quogue
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
9 Sea Breeze Avenue
9 Seabreeze Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
August Rental?? See it TODAY before July tenant moves in!!! All Inclusive!! Foyer, Living/Dining Rm, Eat in Kitchen, Full Bath, Bedroom, Upper Level, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
561 Dune Road
561 Dune Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
Brand New Construction On Dune Road In Westhampton ..Ocean Front! This Is 4 Bedrooms 3 Baths With Open Living Spaces...Views Galore...Multiple Decks! Just Bring Your Suit And Relax.. Beyond Mint Condition ....
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
23 Dune Road
23 Dune Road, East Quogue, NY
8 Bedrooms
$75,000
3000 sqft
A Great House and a Great Spot! A Big Ocean Front Beach House with Hot Tub and Pool Too...8 Bedrooms with Great Separation and Open Layout with Great Comfort for a Lot of People! Perfect for Family Wedding Guests etc etc...
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
29 Whiting Road
29 Whiting Road, East Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Fabulous house on the water with a beach at the end of the road. House has 4 beds, 3.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
18 N Quarter Rd
18 North Quarter Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
2800 sqft
This 4 bedroom contemporary has all the toys for great summer fun.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
80 Oneck Road
80 Oneck Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1500 sqft
This Adorable Ranch Is Set In Prime Village Of Westhampton Beach Location. This Cottage Offers Two Bedrooms And Two Baths Living Room With Fireplace, Dining Area And Den. Walk To Main Street.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
7 Pond Road
7 Pond Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7 Pond Road in Westhampton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
104 Aerie Way
104 Aerie Way, East Quogue, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious Bright Upper Unit Condo In 55+ Community.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
16 Bishop Avenue
16 Bishop Avenue, Westhampton, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1200 sqft
Charming,Sunny Westhampton Cottage boasting Cozy, Enclosed Sun-Room, Large Living Room w/Fireplace and exposed beams, wood floors, Dining Room, EIK, 2 Bedrooms+Full Bath. Located across the street from water. Enjoy water views out front.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
101 Potunk Lane
101 Potunk Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$24,000
Must see this Westhampton Beach Village Charmer. 4 Bedrooms. First Floor En Suite Bedroom, Huge Master on 2nd floor and 2 more bedrooms upstairs. One BR currently has a crib but homeowner will switch out to a bed upon request.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
162 Chardonnay Dr
162 Chardonnay Drive, East Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
Totally Modern - Like Nothing Else in Southampton Pines. Pristine, light-filled, and turnkey home inside and out. Ideal for entertaining.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Flanders
2025 Flanders Rd
2025 Riverhead Hampton Bays Road, Flanders, NY
4 Bedrooms
$33,000
2200 sqft
summer in the woods. This secluded home has beautiful views of nature with no neighbors and a real east end vibe.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
66 Library Avenue
66 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 66 Library Avenue in Westhampton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
726 Ent Ave
726 Ent Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Private,Beautifully furnished 3 BR,2 newly tiled Full Bath Home w/Modern white kitchen,Living Room w/Vaulted ceilings and exposed beams, Wood Burning FP and Dining Area. Screened Sun Room overlooking hydrangea garden.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
493 Dune Road
493 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
Think Beach! Close To All In Whb..Shops, Movies, Houses Of Worship, Train, Theater And Ocean Front! New Home With Open Layout And Views Galore! Ocean Right Outside The Door! Gunite Heated Soaking Pool! 4 Brs 4.5 Baths, Two Laundries, Central Air ...
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
5 Laura Ct
5 Laura Court, East Quogue, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,900
4000 sqft
september- november rental.....Large Contemporary with pool & tennis! utilities paid by landlord...6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, master suite, wood floors, CAC, full finished basement with great entertaining space!
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
14 W Argonne Rd
14 Argonne Rd W, Hampton Bays, NY
1 Bedroom
$6,500
This Immaculate Easy Care one Story Home is conveniently located Close to Train, Jitney, Shopping, & Library. And is close to Ocean & Bay beaches.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
36 Oak Lane
36 Oak Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
3200 sqft
Looking for a terrific waterfront summer rental west of the canal? This 4 bedroom gem has wide open Views of the bay and Dune Road, literal minutes to the ocean, town bistros and eateries and of course shopping, LIRR and Jitney.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
94 Brook Lane
94 Brook Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
6 Bedrooms
$70,000
6000 sqft
Unique opportunity to rent a very special home on Aspatuck Creek. Features include Gourmet kitchen,Spacious living room,Six bedrooms,Six full baths, Views from every room.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
39 Harbor Road
39 Harbor Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
1620 sqft
This newly renovated beach house is the perfect escape this summer. Located in the "Pond Point"Community off Dune Rd.you have right of way to both ocean beach and Moriches Bay.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
13 W Argonne Rd Rd
13 Argonne Rd W, Hampton Bays, NY
1 Bedroom
$13,500
850 sqft
Back on Market for July/August 2020. One bedroom apartment on one level with private entrance features extensive natural light. Open floor plan Living Room/Eat-In Kitchen. Bright and airy private bedroom with queen size bed and french doors to deck.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWest Haven, CTNew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CT
Central Islip, NYNaugatuck, CTGroton, CTEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYRonkonkoma, NYEast Quogue, NYHampton Bays, NYWesthampton, NYRemsenburg-Speonk, NYRiverhead, NYCutchogue, NY