20 Apartments for rent in Bellport, NY with washer-dryer

Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
6 Units Available
North Bellport
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
North Bellport
29 Champlain Avenue
29 Champlin Ave, North Bellport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1562 sqft
Ranch-3 bedrooms-2 full baths-eat in kitchen-formal dining room -living room- office-Beautiful hardwood floors throughout-new kitchen floor and the interior has just been completely painted.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
4 Units Available
Patchogue
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,680
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
24 Mercury Ave
24 Mercury Avenue, East Patchogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CLEAN UPDATED ALL NEW APPLIANCE FRESHLY PAINTED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
272 Lake Drive
272 Lake Drive, East Patchogue, NY
Studio
$1,400
1 Bedroom
Ask
Nice an clean, re-done two years ago. Has permit. off street parking, includes all utilities. There may be extra charge if A/C increases Elec. too much. This is a studio apt. Includes stove ref. washer, dryer, ceiling fans.
1 of 3
Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Yaphank
51 Crescent Street 51
51 Crescent St, Yaphank, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Lovely 3 bdrm house, Liv Rm, Eik, Full Bath, 3 Bdrms, Full Basement, Brand New Carpet in all bdrms and Liv Rm, Washer & Dryer included, Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal, No pets allowed
1 of 10
Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
4 Shore Rd
4 Shore Road, East Patchogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
PATCHOGUE SHORES- THIS LOVELY RANCH HAS THREE BEDROOMS 2 FULLS BATHS-LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN AND LARGE LIVING ROOM OVERLOOKING THE GREAT SOUTH BAY-HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND COMPLETELY FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Coram
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,938
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
24 Units Available
Coram
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,248
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
2 Units Available
Yaphank
The Reserve at the Boulevard
1 Reserve Drive, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,130
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1243 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with lush organic aesthetic. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony vistas. Maintenance on call 24/7. Parking, gym and pool available on site. Pets welcome.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mastic
62 Eleanor Avenue
62 Eleanor Avenue, Suffolk County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Completely updated 3 bed / 1 bath - Welcome to 62 Eleanor Ave. See video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. This home has been updated top to bottom.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mastic
147 Hawthorne St
147 Hawthorne Street, Mastic, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
4 Bedrooms
Ask
EXCELLENT MID BLOCK LOCATION AND CONDITION; FULLY RENOVATED AND MODERNIZED HOME, WITH LARGE 3 BEDROOMS, 1.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
74 Fairview Circle
74 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic corner lower unit, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, living room dining room combo, Eff. kitchen, outside patio, public parking, close to shopping, fresh paint, community amenities include pool and clubhouse. View of pond with water fountain.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Sayville
142 Marion St
142 Marion Street, Sayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Spacious Colonial located in beautiful Sayville. Close to town, ferries and beaches. First floor has FLR, FDR, EIK, Den with fireplace, vaulted ceilings and sky lights.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Coram
195 Kettles Lane
195 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1798 sqft
Desirable Brighton Unit. Spacious Townhouse With Cathedral Ceilings,2 Bdr 2.5 Baths, Hardwood Flooring. 2nd Floor Loft, Full Bsmt With 8 Ft. Ceilings, 1 Car Att, Garage, Central Air, Simens Washer & Dryer. Clubhouse, Tennis, Basketball, 2 Salt Pools.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Farmingville
30 Campus Dr
30 Campus Drive, Farmingville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
IMMEDIATELY MOVE IN - Beautiful 6 bedrooms 3 BATH home. All new, lots of space, hardwood floors through Entire house, living room with sliding doors to the backyard. 2 CAR GARAGE
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Medford
106 Granny Rd
106 Granny Road, Medford, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Recently renovated Kitchen and Bathroom. All utilities included. Exclusive use of 1 car attached, heated garage provides Washer and Dryer plus additional room for storage, exercise, etc.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Coram
972 Skyline Drive
972 Skyline Drive, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
chic 2-bedroom/ 1 bath corner unit condo (upper floor) located in Patchogue/ Medford/ Coram/Selden area.
1 of 1
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Farmingville
40 Pinelawn Ave
40 Pinelawn Avenue, Farmingville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Great opportunity to rent in sachem school district! Spacious home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths! Come and take a look!
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Blue Point
167 Middle Rd
167 Middle Road, Blue Point, NY
Studio
$1,650
1 Bedroom
Ask
Extra Large Studio with Hardwood Floors, Quartz Kitchen, Stainless Appliances, on site washer/Dryer. off street Parking.
