/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:48 AM
34 Apartments for rent in Quogue, NY with pool
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Quogue
3 Blueberry Lane
3 Blueberry Lane, Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$65,000
2400 sqft
The classic 80's contemporary updated to the max. Freshly gutted and rebuilt to the highest standards this Quogue Village home was built by one of the areas finest builders for himself.
1 of 12
Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Quogue
5 A S Jessup Lane 5 A
5 Jessup Lane, Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$59,000
1800 sqft
Charming home south of Quogue Street. Large EIK, laundry room, three bedrooms, three full baths, living room with fireplace, pool house with bedroom and full bath, kidney shaped heated pool, outside shower, screened in sun room.
Results within 1 mile of Quogue
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
15 Walnut Avenue
15 Walnut Avenue, East Quogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$38,000
1800 sqft
Charming East Quogue Village home. A stone's throw from Main Street, the Village Green, Hampton Jitney stop and chic little shops in the Hamptons' quaintest hamlet.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
7 Quantuck Bay Road
7 Quantuck Bay Road, Quiogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$21,000
1770 sqft
Privately sited 3 bedroom/2 bath contemporary is available for the first time. Heated, In-ground pool with spacious deck for summer entertaining. Central air, outdoor shower and garage for all your beach gear.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
101 Dune Road
101 Dune Road, East Quogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$11,000
550 sqft
Great Oceanfront complex. Cocktails and Lobster Rolls at Dockers across the street. Beautiful sunsets. Best summer ever!
Results within 5 miles of Quogue
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
9 Sea Breeze Avenue
9 Seabreeze Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
August Rental?? See it TODAY before July tenant moves in!!! All Inclusive!! Foyer, Living/Dining Rm, Eat in Kitchen, Full Bath, Bedroom, Upper Level, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
11 Bridle Path
11 Bridle Path, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2244 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Need to extend the summer? Enjoy the month of September in this sun filled and spacious 4B open concept home nestled in a quiet WHB neighborhood close to town, shops, restaurants, beaches and train. Privately landscaped .
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
231 Dune Rd
231 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$14,000
Renovated Hotel Room with Microwave and Small Fridge....The Wonderful Bath and Tennis.Sleeps 4. ..Close to New Westhampton Beach Village (No Car Needed) Ocean Access and Tennis! Rent Includes All Utilities..Coffee Pot, Microwave and Small Fridge....
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
23 Dune Road
23 Dune Road, East Quogue, NY
8 Bedrooms
$75,000
3000 sqft
A Great House and a Great Spot! A Big Ocean Front Beach House with Hot Tub and Pool Too...8 Bedrooms with Great Separation and Open Layout with Great Comfort for a Lot of People! Perfect for Family Wedding Guests etc etc...
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
18 N Quarter Rd
18 North Quarter Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
2800 sqft
This 4 bedroom contemporary has all the toys for great summer fun.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
23 Bishop Avenue
23 Bishop Avenue, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
Thoughtfully designed renovation offers open concept floor plan - light and airy with meticulous attention to detail.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
104 Aerie Way
104 Aerie Way, East Quogue, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious Bright Upper Unit Condo In 55+ Community.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
355 Dune Rd
355 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
Classic and private, Ocean Front Beach House. Meticulously updated in 2019. Chef's kitchen and 3 updated full baths. Ensuite MBR with huge closets and ocean view. Three additional family sized Bedrooms with ample closet space.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
7 Linda Ln
7 Linda Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1682 sqft
Your Hamptons vacation awaits! Book now for Aug-Labor Day! Spectacular in-ground 16'x32' Gunite pool in fully fenced-in private backyard. Landscaped property is over 1/4 acre.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
162 Chardonnay Dr
162 Chardonnay Drive, East Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
Totally Modern - Like Nothing Else in Southampton Pines. Pristine, light-filled, and turnkey home inside and out. Ideal for entertaining.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
726 Ent Ave
726 Ent Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Private,Beautifully furnished 3 BR,2 newly tiled Full Bath Home w/Modern white kitchen,Living Room w/Vaulted ceilings and exposed beams, Wood Burning FP and Dining Area. Screened Sun Room overlooking hydrangea garden.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
493 Dune Road
493 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
Think Beach! Close To All In Whb..Shops, Movies, Houses Of Worship, Train, Theater And Ocean Front! New Home With Open Layout And Views Galore! Ocean Right Outside The Door! Gunite Heated Soaking Pool! 4 Brs 4.5 Baths, Two Laundries, Central Air ...
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
28 Jagger Ln
28 Jagger Lane, Westhampton, NY
5 Bedrooms
$75,000
7 Bedrooms
Ask
This 6000 sq. ft, 5 B/R,5.5 Bath Manor House has been lovingly restored. Featuring a new Country Kitchen, spacious Dining Rm, Living Rm w/fireplace & family room. Set on 1.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
5 Laura Ct
5 Laura Court, East Quogue, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,900
4000 sqft
september- november rental.....Large Contemporary with pool & tennis! utilities paid by landlord...6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, master suite, wood floors, CAC, full finished basement with great entertaining space!
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
32 White Oak Lane
32 White Oak Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$45,000
2200 sqft
Beautifully renovated one level home with open floor plan - primary bedroom suite with large marble bathroom, second jr. en-suite bedroom and two additional guest bedrooms. Outdoors features heated gunite pool with blue stone patio.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
36 Oak Lane
36 Oak Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
3200 sqft
Looking for a terrific waterfront summer rental west of the canal? This 4 bedroom gem has wide open Views of the bay and Dune Road, literal minutes to the ocean, town bistros and eateries and of course shopping, LIRR and Jitney.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
94 Brook Lane
94 Brook Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
6 Bedrooms
$70,000
6000 sqft
Unique opportunity to rent a very special home on Aspatuck Creek. Features include Gourmet kitchen,Spacious living room,Six bedrooms,Six full baths, Views from every room.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
113 Ponquogue Avenue 113
113 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2100 sqft
Charming three bedroom, 2 bath home along with bonus rooms. The property features a sun-drenched pool and pool house perfect for those summer days.
1 of 15
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
6 Penny A Ln
6 Penny Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Come enjoy this magnificent all renovated cottage on the water with a pool just minutes away from the beach and restaurants. Skylights provide fantastic natural lighting, 2 Bedrooms beautiful bathroom, central air. You deserve the life of luxury
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWest Haven, CTNew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CT
Central Islip, NYNaugatuck, CTGroton, CTEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYRonkonkoma, NYEast Quogue, NYHampton Bays, NYWesthampton, NYRemsenburg-Speonk, NYRiverhead, NYCutchogue, NY