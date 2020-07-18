All apartments in Queens
76-43 270th Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

76-43 270th Street

76-43 270th Street · No Longer Available
Location

76-43 270th Street, Queens, NY 11040
Glen Oaks

Amenities

microwave
range
refrigerator
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Eat-in-kitchen/dining room with pantry. Located a block away from LIJ hospital. Close to transportation, shopping and expressway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

