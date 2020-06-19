All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 214-23 38 Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
214-23 38 Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

214-23 38 Avenue

214-23 38th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

214-23 38th Avenue, Queens, NY 11361
Bayside

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
New Renovated, Skylight, Wooden Floors and Chandelier.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214-23 38 Avenue have any available units?
214-23 38 Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 214-23 38 Avenue have?
Some of 214-23 38 Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214-23 38 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
214-23 38 Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214-23 38 Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 214-23 38 Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 214-23 38 Avenue offer parking?
No, 214-23 38 Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 214-23 38 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214-23 38 Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214-23 38 Avenue have a pool?
No, 214-23 38 Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 214-23 38 Avenue have accessible units?
No, 214-23 38 Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 214-23 38 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214-23 38 Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 214-23 38 Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 214-23 38 Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice