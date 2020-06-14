Apartment List
/
NY
/
poughkeepsie
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:48 PM

23 Apartments for rent in Poughkeepsie, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Poughkeepsie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
20 N WHITE ST
20 North White Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1200 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! MOVE IN READY! 2 BEDROOM AND 1 BATH 2ND FLOOR APARTMENT FEATURING SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING ROOM, WELL PROPORTIONED BEDROOMS, HARDWOOD FLOOR, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, LUXURIOUS BATHROOM, REAR DECK AND OFF

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
24 GREENHOUSE LANE
24 Greenhouse Lane, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1206 sqft
SUPER LOCATION TOWNHOUSE AT END OF CUL DE SAC. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, PRIVACY FENCE FOR A PRIVATE BACKYARD AND SIDE YARD. BACKS UP TO VASSAR COLLEGE LANDS. LARGE DECK OFF EIK. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT FOR THOSE THAT HAVE ALLERGIES.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
14 YOUNG ST
14 Young Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
661 sqft
Adorable cape in close vicinity to Vassar Hospital. 2 bedrooms, bright and sunny, enclosed back porch overlooking private yard. Gleaming hardwood floors, nice eat in kitchen, attic storage. Off street parking, shed, landscaped.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
6 EASTMAN TERRACE
6 Eastman Terrace, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Gorgeous penthouse 2 bedroom with an amazing view conveniently located in Poughkeepsie. Newly redone, eat in kitchen, original hardwood floors, new appliances. Convenient to Metro-North, Amtrak, buses, and Rt. 9.
Results within 1 mile of Poughkeepsie

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Highland
1 Unit Available
58 Bellevue Drive
58 Bellevue Road, Highland, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sweet spacious Cottage located in the lovely hamlet of Highland. Features a 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath and an additional room that could be used as 2nd bedroom or home office.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2339 NEW HACKENSACK RD
2339 New Hackensack Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1368 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom cottage with lots of privacy. Hardwood floors in both bedrooms, living and dining room. Lots of light throughout with French doors and sun porch. There are two patios and grassy area to enjoy the outside.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Arlington
1 Unit Available
25 LAGRANGE AVE.
25 Lagrange Avenue, Arlington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
821 sqft
WALK TO VASSAR COLLEGE, SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. ARLINGTON SCHOOLS. STUNNING COMPLETELY UPDATED 1ST FLOOR APARTMENT WITH NEW WASHER AND DRYER, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES. GORGEOUS CERAMIC TILE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS.
Results within 5 miles of Poughkeepsie

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Spackenkill
1 Unit Available
51 Kingwood Park
51 Kingwood Park, Spackenkill, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,775
4978 sqft
Remarkable opportunity to live in this one of a kind 5bedrm, 4bth, modern contemporary home! Choose between the easy access elevator that accommodates to all floors or step into the grand front entrance with large open rooms of 10-12 foot ceilings

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Highland
1 Unit Available
6 COMMERCIAL AVE #C
6 Commercial Avenue, Highland, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1188 sqft
Available immediately is this bi-level, three bedroom, one bath apartment with Highland schools.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
66 Vail Rd
66 Vail Road, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2100 sqft
For Rent or Sale, this newly renovated center-hall colonial is located on a private tree lined cul-de-sac. Rocking-chair front porch, private back-yard w new stone patio and a storage shed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
559 VASSAR RD
559 Vassar Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2016 sqft
Virtual showings now available! Come see this beautifully updated & conveniently located 3 bedroom home in the Town of Poughkeepsie! This tastefully renovated home features an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Highland
1 Unit Available
156 UPPER GRAND STREET
156 Upper Grand Street, Highland, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2248 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Highland NY. This home sits back on a flag lot on 0.7 acres of land and fairly private. The home has new roof, new solar panels, new furnace, hardwood floors, deck and plenty of parking.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
14 WILDWOOD DR
14 Wildwood Drive, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
4000 sqft
REMODELED AND UPDATED LARGE RANCH CLOSE TO ALL. ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. OPEN AIRY CONCEPT IN LIVING ROOM/ DINING AREA/ KITCHEN AREA. LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER AND ISLAND.
Results within 10 miles of Poughkeepsie
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
$
Fishkill Village
7 Units Available
Village at Merritt Park
80 Jefferson Blvd, Fishkill, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,640
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our unique 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes include stylish kitchens, breakfast bars, remodeled baths, balconies or patios and 9-foot ceilings. Some even have fireplaces.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1614 9G
1614 Route 9g, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
995 sqft
"Heat' included in this adorable two bedroom 1st floor unit. Hardwood flooring, Ceramic tiled bath and move in ready July 2020. Easy commute to Marist College, CIA, all major highways and transportation.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2 Main Street
2 Main Street, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1908 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath colonial located on the majestic Hudson River providing fabulous views. Within 2 blocks of the Metro North to NYC.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Marlboro
1 Unit Available
24 HUDSON TERR
24 Hudson Terrace, Marlboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Video Tour Available.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
804 HUNTINGTON DR
804 Huntington Drive, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN THE VAN WYCK MEADOWS ,YOU MUST SEE THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHS.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
76 UPTON ROAD
76 Upton Road, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
Contemporary Ranch situated on 2.62 acres which is located in a secluded wooded location. The home features new kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, fireplace and large rear deck.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
903 SARATOGA LN
903 Saratoga Lane, Merritt Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
LUXURY RENTAL AT PRESTIGIOUS VAN WYCK MEWS. 1ST FLOOR UNIT FEATURES A LARGE KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS, BREAKFAST BAR & HUGE PANTRY. DINING ROOM & LIVING ROOM W/SGD TO PRIVATE PATIO. MASTER BEDROOM SUITE W/WALK-IN CLOSET, PLUS SECONDARY CLOSET.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
955 HUNTINGTON DR
955 Huntington Dr, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3000 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOUSE RENTAL AT VAN WYCK MEADOWS. 3 BR, 2.5 BATH UNIT FEATURES OPEN FLOOR PLAN W/HARDWOOD FLOORS. FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE OPENS TO STUNNING KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS & NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Wappingers Falls
1 Unit Available
2608 SOUTH AVE.
2608 South Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
INCLUDED UTILITIES ....Beautiful 2 bedroom with original wide wood floors, walking distance to great restaurants and activities.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
8 MILLHOLLAND DR
8 Millholland Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
951 sqft
Fishkill, 2 bedroom 1 full bath, 951 sq ft totally renovated and meticulously maintained unit. This amazing property offers a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and brand new washer and dryer.
City Guide for Poughkeepsie, NY

Situated between New York City and Albany in the Hudson River Valley is a town called Poughkeepsie — or, the “Queen of the Hudson River” if you’re so inclined. The largest city in the metro area and the county seat of Dutchess County, Poughkeepsie has served as a hometown for famous American families (Astors, Vanderbilts) throughout history and today is home to 32,000 happy New Yorkers. Coveted for its location, arts, and low cost of living — especially by NY standards — Poughkeepsie has all ...

The beauty of apartments for rent in Poughkeepsie, aside from the plethora of available units, is that they are usually in a park-like, serene setting. Whether you are in search of a studio or a luxury apartment, Poughkeepsie won’t let you down — and you’ll still have money left over to ride the Hudson River Line into NYC on the weekends.

Studio apartments in Poughkeepsie range from $800 - $850, one bedrooms from $850 - $975, and two bedrooms from $1,000 - $1,200. Along with great amenities (pool, playground, baseball fields, parking, Wi-Fi, clubhouse, dishwasher) many Poughkeepsie apartments, like Village Crest, come with utilities included (such as hot water and heat). Most apartments in Poughkeepsie are also pet-friendly once you pay a deposit and pass a pet interview. Rates vary so check with the leasing office.

A move-in deposit for your new Poughkeepsie rental is typically equivalent to one month’s rent. However, the market here is competitive and communities are constantly running specials ($300 off rent, no move-in fee, etc.), so find the best deal and jump on it!

For all you renters looking for something special in Poughkeepsie (luxury apartments, furnished apartments), this info is for you. Luxury apartments in Poughkeepsie, such as the highly coveted Mountain Brook Apartments, will feature everything from private parking and hardwood floors to a gym, in-unit washer & dryer, doormen, and oversized closets. Furnished apartments in Poughkeepsie are a little bit harder to come by and seem to be more readily available downtown.

Becoming a Poughkeepsie native puts you in reach of so many exciting adventures. An active city, there is no shortage of sporting events, recreational opportunities, and local art and music to keep life interesting. Find your Poughkeepsie apartment today and discover why residents proudly proclaim “I love NY!” See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Poughkeepsie, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Poughkeepsie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Poughkeepsie 1 BedroomsPoughkeepsie 2 BedroomsPoughkeepsie 3 BedroomsPoughkeepsie Apartments with Balcony
Poughkeepsie Apartments with GaragePoughkeepsie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPoughkeepsie Apartments with Parking
Poughkeepsie Apartments with Washer-DryerPoughkeepsie Dog Friendly ApartmentsPoughkeepsie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYOssining, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NYNyack, NY
Maybrook, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJChester, NYPomona, NYSloatsburg, NYFishkill, NYGreenwood Lake, NYHartsdale, NYRidgefield, CTWalden, NYBeacon, NYSaugerties, NY
Catskill, NYBethel, CTLake Carmel, NYPeekskill, NYHudson, NYScarsdale, NYKingston, NYSuffern, NYMount Kisco, NYMiddletown, NYPearl River, NYIrvington, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

College Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeVassar College
Norwalk Community CollegeMercy College
State University of New York at New Paltz