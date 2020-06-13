Apartment List
NY
poughkeepsie
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:04 AM

43 Apartments for rent in Poughkeepsie, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r...

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
20 N WHITE ST
20 North White Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1200 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! MOVE IN READY! 2 BEDROOM AND 1 BATH 2ND FLOOR APARTMENT FEATURING SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING ROOM, WELL PROPORTIONED BEDROOMS, HARDWOOD FLOOR, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, LUXURIOUS BATHROOM, REAR DECK AND OFF

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
28 HOOKER AVE APT 1
28 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Heat & hot water is included in this two bedroom, first floor apartment with off the street parking included.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
28 CONKLIN ST
28 Conklin Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
LARGE FIRST FLOOR TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT W/HIGH CEILINGS, NEW FLOORING & FRESH PAINT. EAT-IN KITCHEN W/PATIO ACCESS, LARGE LIVING ROOM & WELL PROPORTIONED BEDROOMS. NATURAL GAS FOR HEAT, HOT WATER & COOKING.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
60 TAYLOR AVE
60 Taylor Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
684 sqft
Fall in love with this bright, comfortable 1st floor apartment. On a cul-de-sac, yet it is conveniently located close to Marist College, Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, Poughkeepsie Train Station, Mid-Hudson Bridge and Rt 9.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
24 GREENHOUSE LANE
24 Greenhouse Lane, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1206 sqft
SUPER LOCATION TOWNHOUSE AT END OF CUL DE SAC. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, PRIVACY FENCE FOR A PRIVATE BACKYARD AND SIDE YARD. BACKS UP TO VASSAR COLLEGE LANDS. LARGE DECK OFF EIK. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT FOR THOSE THAT HAVE ALLERGIES.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
155 N CLINTON ST
155 North Clinton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Updated two bedroom apartment, offering granite counter top, washer/dryer, spacious bedrooms and off street parking. Heat and hot water Included. You will not be disappointed.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
14 YOUNG ST
14 Young Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
661 sqft
Adorable cape in close vicinity to Vassar Hospital. 2 bedrooms, bright and sunny, enclosed back porch overlooking private yard. Gleaming hardwood floors, nice eat in kitchen, attic storage. Off street parking, shed, landscaped.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
160 ACADEMY ST
160 Academy Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
WELL-MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH END UNIT IN EXECUTIVE TOWERS, A HIGH-RISE BUILDING WITH DOORMAN SERVICE JUST MINUTES FROM ROUTE 9, SHOPPING, HOSPITALS, TRAINS & COLLEGES.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6 EASTMAN TERRACE
6 Eastman Terrace, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Gorgeous penthouse 2 bedroom with an amazing view conveniently located in Poughkeepsie. Newly redone, eat in kitchen, original hardwood floors, new appliances. Convenient to Metro-North, Amtrak, buses, and Rt. 9.
Results within 1 mile of Poughkeepsie

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Highland
1 Unit Available
58 Bellevue Drive
58 Bellevue Road, Highland, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sweet spacious Cottage located in the lovely hamlet of Highland. Features a 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath and an additional room that could be used as 2nd bedroom or home office.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2339 NEW HACKENSACK RD
2339 New Hackensack Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1368 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom cottage with lots of privacy. Hardwood floors in both bedrooms, living and dining room. Lots of light throughout with French doors and sun porch. There are two patios and grassy area to enjoy the outside.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
97 BOARDMAN
97 Boardman Road, Dutchess County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3126 sqft
Centrally located , so convenient to schools, hospitals, transportation, and shopping, this gem of a cape will surprise you when you walk through the doors. Sitting on 1.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Arlington
1 Unit Available
25 LAGRANGE AVE.
25 Lagrange Avenue, Arlington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
821 sqft
WALK TO VASSAR COLLEGE, SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. ARLINGTON SCHOOLS. STUNNING COMPLETELY UPDATED 1ST FLOOR APARTMENT WITH NEW WASHER AND DRYER, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES. GORGEOUS CERAMIC TILE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS.
Results within 5 miles of Poughkeepsie

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Spackenkill
1 Unit Available
51 Kingwood Park
51 Kingwood Park, Spackenkill, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,775
4978 sqft
Remarkable opportunity to live in this one of a kind 5bedrm, 4bth, modern contemporary home! Choose between the easy access elevator that accommodates to all floors or step into the grand front entrance with large open rooms of 10-12 foot ceilings

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1668 ROUTE 9 UNIT 10E
1668 Route 9, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rental with a Private main entrance to upper unit. Updated 2 bedroom rental with new wall to wall carpeting in main areas. The Galley style Kitchen with gas stove includes Stainless Steel Appliances, Built-in Microwave and good counter space.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
141 PINEBROOK DR
141 Pinebrook Drive, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1881 sqft
IMPECCABLY MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE IN PINEBROOK ESTATES. BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES THAT OPENS INTO SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING AREA.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Highland
1 Unit Available
6 COMMERCIAL AVE #C
6 Commercial Avenue, Highland, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1188 sqft
Available immediately is this bi-level, three bedroom, one bath apartment with Highland schools.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
66 Vail Rd
66 Vail Road, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2100 sqft
For Rent or Sale, this newly renovated center-hall colonial is located on a private tree lined cul-de-sac. Rocking-chair front porch, private back-yard w new stone patio and a storage shed.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Milton
1 Unit Available
65 Woodcrest Lane
65 Woodcrest Lane, Milton, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
90 minutes north of NYC, this Hudson River waterfront getaway is privately set on over six park like acres with an unbeatable view. Enjoy the fresh air while unwinding in the pool or hot tub watching the boats sail by.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
559 VASSAR RD
559 Vassar Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2016 sqft
Virtual showings now available! Come see this beautifully updated & conveniently located 3 bedroom home in the Town of Poughkeepsie! This tastefully renovated home features an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
39 W DORSEY LN
39 West Dorsey Lane, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3151 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL! Charming furnished colonial farmhouse, Circa.1900. on 39+ acres. Property was used as a B&B. It is a nature lovers dream with meadows, woods, walking trails and a 2 acre pond. The home has 4 large BRs with FP & en suite baths.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1344 ROUTE 44
1344 Route 44, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
Pets will be assessed on a case by case basis

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
165 OVERLOOK ROAD
165 Overlook Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1862 sqft
Introducing the brand new LAGRANGE FARMS AT OVERLOOK community with rental units available starting 1/1/20.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Highland
1 Unit Available
156 UPPER GRAND STREET
156 Upper Grand Street, Highland, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2248 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Highland NY. This home sits back on a flag lot on 0.7 acres of land and fairly private. The home has new roof, new solar panels, new furnace, hardwood floors, deck and plenty of parking.
City Guide for Poughkeepsie, NY

Situated between New York City and Albany in the Hudson River Valley is a town called Poughkeepsie — or, the “Queen of the Hudson River” if you’re so inclined. The largest city in the metro area and the county seat of Dutchess County, Poughkeepsie has served as a hometown for famous American families (Astors, Vanderbilts) throughout history and today is home to 32,000 happy New Yorkers. Coveted for its location, arts, and low cost of living — especially by NY standards — Poughkeepsie has all ...

The beauty of apartments for rent in Poughkeepsie, aside from the plethora of available units, is that they are usually in a park-like, serene setting. Whether you are in search of a studio or a luxury apartment, Poughkeepsie won’t let you down — and you’ll still have money left over to ride the Hudson River Line into NYC on the weekends.

Studio apartments in Poughkeepsie range from $800 - $850, one bedrooms from $850 - $975, and two bedrooms from $1,000 - $1,200. Along with great amenities (pool, playground, baseball fields, parking, Wi-Fi, clubhouse, dishwasher) many Poughkeepsie apartments, like Village Crest, come with utilities included (such as hot water and heat). Most apartments in Poughkeepsie are also pet-friendly once you pay a deposit and pass a pet interview. Rates vary so check with the leasing office.

A move-in deposit for your new Poughkeepsie rental is typically equivalent to one month’s rent. However, the market here is competitive and communities are constantly running specials ($300 off rent, no move-in fee, etc.), so find the best deal and jump on it!

For all you renters looking for something special in Poughkeepsie (luxury apartments, furnished apartments), this info is for you. Luxury apartments in Poughkeepsie, such as the highly coveted Mountain Brook Apartments, will feature everything from private parking and hardwood floors to a gym, in-unit washer & dryer, doormen, and oversized closets. Furnished apartments in Poughkeepsie are a little bit harder to come by and seem to be more readily available downtown.

Becoming a Poughkeepsie native puts you in reach of so many exciting adventures. An active city, there is no shortage of sporting events, recreational opportunities, and local art and music to keep life interesting. Find your Poughkeepsie apartment today and discover why residents proudly proclaim “I love NY!” See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Poughkeepsie, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Poughkeepsie renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

