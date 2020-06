Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

2 unit multi-family home

1st floor of newly renovated 2 unit multi-family home. Large back yard. Hardwood floors, brand new kitchen and bath. Bright and sunny unit on a very nice street. Non-smoking, and no pets. $1450 + Utilities. Section 8 accepted. Security depends on credit and references. Laundry in basement of house. PLEASE EMAIL NAME, PHONE# to info@40cannon.com for an application. Serious Inquiries only.. No Smoking, No Pets, Credit Score 600 & above.