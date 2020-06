160 ACADEMY ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator pool lobby

WELL-MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH END UNIT IN EXECUTIVE TOWERS, A HIGH-RISE BUILDING WITH DOORMAN SERVICE JUST MINUTES FROM ROUTE 9, SHOPPING, HOSPITALS, TRAINS & COLLEGES. KITCHEN FEATURES ABUNDANT CABINETRY, NEW REFRIGERATOR AND EXCEPTIONAL SOUTHERN VIEWS. MASTER BEDROOM W/ENSUITE BATH PLUS HUGE SECOND BEDROOM AND SECOND FULL BATH. WELL-PROPORTIONED DINING ROOM/LIVING ROOM COMBO MAKES THIS UNIT IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING. BALCONY WITH GREAT VIEWS FOR OUTDOOR LIVING ENJOYMENT. ABUNDANT STORAGE IN-UNIT. FRESHLY PAINTED BATHROOMS. WASHER & DRYER ON PREMISES. RECENTLY UPDATED LOBBY & ELEVATORS. ON SITE AMENITIES COMPRISED OF BEAUTIFUL INGROUND POOL & MEETING ROOM. MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING AT ITS FINEST. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. TENANT SUBJECT TO INTERVIEW WITH CO-OP BOARD. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.