74 Apartments for rent in Port Washington, NY with pools
Did you know that Port Washington is a community with literary significance? This hamlet was the model for East Egg in F. Scott Fitzgerald's famous novel The Great Gatsby. Bring your best flapper attire and make yourself at home.
The community of Port Washington is a hamlet and unincorporated area located in the county of Nassau on the North Shore of Long Island, New York. This beautiful, coastal enclave was home to about 15,800 people, at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census.
Rolling hills and a weaving coastline surround the area, and many yacht clubs, marinas, and golf courses can be found within its borders as well. The stunning Great Neck Peninsula is visible just across the Manhasset Bay to the west of Port Washington and several other charming unincorporated villages are also easily accessible from here. See more
Finding apartments with a pool in Port Washington means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.
Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.
Finding apartments with a pool in Port Washington could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.
Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.