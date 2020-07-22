Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:33 PM

74 Apartments for rent in Port Washington, NY with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Port Washington means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider befo...

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
159 Harbor View Drive
159 Harbor View Dr, Port Washington, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$6,100
3450 sqft
Over 55 Community. Absolutely Turn Key. Oversized rooms with master on first floor. Beautiful flow. Gas fireplace and all the amenities of Harbor View: Indoor/Outdoor pool, gym, yoga classes and access to Harbor Links Golf Course right next door.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
100 Harbor View Drive SE
100 Harbor View Dr, Port Washington, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1140 sqft
Beautiful, move in ready 1 Bedroom, 1 And A Half Bath Condo . Hardwood floors, granite countertops, new appliances, walk in shower, lovely built-ins. Can be rented fully furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Port Washington

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Manorhaven
18 Manhasset Avenue
18 Manhasset Ave, Manorhaven, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
No offer is considered accepted until lease has been signed by owner and tenant . All information but not limited to age of property or size of house or anything is guaranteed and should be independently verified.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Roslyn
61 Bryant Avenue
61 Bryant Avenue, Roslyn, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roslyn. Luxury 55+ rental community on picturesque Roslyn Harbor. 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit at the Horizon at Roslyn is a 24 hour doorman building with indoor garage parking, fitness center, outdoor heated pool and community room.

1 of 18

Last updated October 16 at 10:40 PM
1 Unit Available
Sands Point
4 Sterling Ln
4 Sterling Lane, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$16,000
A Crown Jewel In Harriman Estates,Truly Exquisite John Keane-Built Custom French Manor Home On 2.18 Lush Acres, Set High W/Pool &Beautiful Gardens.
Results within 5 miles of Port Washington
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
$
11 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,674
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,472
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
19 Units Available
Glen Cove
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,460
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,435
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
8 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,815
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,820
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
199 Units Available
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,270
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
9 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,040
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1155 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
18-05 215th Street
18-05 215th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Furnished 1 Bedroom Rental On 14th Floor With Marina Water Views From Terrace. Building Amenities Inc. Pool, Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, Underground Parking, 24 Hr Doorman, Shopping, Laundry & Party Room.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
North Hills
30 Aldgate Drive
30 Aldgate Drive East, North Hills, NY
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
4538 sqft
Magnificent 'B' Model On Approx 1/2 Acre With Master Suite On Main Level. Modern Custom Spacious Eik W/Top Of The Line Appliances, New Baths, All New Moldings, And Hw Flrs. Spacious Lr/Dr. W/Fpl, O'size Family Rm W/Bar.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
North Hills
16 Meadow Lane
16 Meadow Lane, North Hills, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,700
3483 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedrooms And 2.5 Baths Colonial In Prestigious Gracewood Gated Community! Soaring Ceilings Entry Foyer.Custom Moldings, Gourmet Kitchen W/Marble Countertop. Library, Luxurious Master Suite With Walk in Closet. Walk Out Basement.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck
6 Pilvinis Drive
6 Pilvinis Drive, Great Neck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy gingerbread cottage, bright 2 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck
64 Old Pond Road
64 Old Pond Road, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
Lovingly maintained Strathmore Colonial with spectacular oversized backyard with huge stone patio for entertaining. Formal living room and dining room, updated kitchen/granite and bathrooms. Conveniently located to all.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck
9 Wimbleton Ln
9 Wimbleton Lane, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful, expanded ranch in heart of Great Neck Village with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and cac. Has a large, sun filled family room open to kitchen. Park district privileges including pool, parks, ice skating, waterfront park with boating.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Estates
43 Deepdale Drive
43 Deepdale Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$7,500
4800 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR LINK: https://jumpvisualtours.com/u/306019 OR CALL THE LEVIN TEAM FOR GUIDED SLIDE SHOW Majestic GN Estates large home ideally located and newly renovated! Convenient to train, shops and worship.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Russell Gardens
200 S Middle Neck Road
200 South Middle Neck Road, Nassau County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
This bright large coop has bright living room ,master bedroom suite with full bathroom and closet. 2 additional full bedrooms and bathrooms. plus an office space.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Estates
15 Tulip Dr
15 Tulip Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2800 sqft
CALL 516-714-2633 FOR GUIDED SLIDE SHOW. Ideally located on quiet block close to shopping, LIRR and worship. This is a classic 4 bedroom Dutch Colonial with lots of character and charm. Has finished basement, updated and renovated Kitchen and baths.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
North Hills
218 Gosling Hill Drive
218 Gosling Hill Road, North Hills, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
3481 sqft
Most sought after gated Condo community. Estates I, 2 Bd.Rm 3 Bath ranch. Full finished walk out lower level. New insulation & LED high hats in the high ceilings. Sky light in owners bath. Deck in back and huge private gated court yard in front.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Saddle Rock
35 Walters Place
35 Walters Lane, Saddle Rock, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3900 sqft
Incredibly Spacious 6 Bedroom, 4 Baths Expanded Ranch in Prestigious Village of Saddle Rock with Private Pool & Tennis Park. Large Living Room, Dining Room, Over-sized Den with Cathedral Ceilings.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Westbury
75 Bacon Road
75 Bacon Road, Old Westbury, NY
8 Bedrooms
$20,000
9000 sqft
Set Behind Gated Entry on 4 quiet acres w IG Pool,this Magnificent 9yr old Estate Offers Unparalleled Luxury, Spacious Formal Rms w Fireplaces, w Fabulous Chef's Kitchen opens to large Den,1st Flr MasterSuite & Second Floor Jr Master plus 4/5

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Kings Point
17 Mitchell Drive
17 Mitchell Drive, Kings Point, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
A magical, elegant and gracious storybook Tudor home awaits you...Sought after and rarely available location of Kennilworth, 24/7 guarded security gated community. Picturesque, Water Front pond and Manhasset Bay views.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck
21 Arrandale Ave
21 Arrandale Avenue, Great Neck, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
15699 sqft
Charming Colonial style home, Features 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths, Walk up attic, Kitchen updated with granite counters, all hard wood floors, central air, near town/pools,parks ..Yard/Front porch/House is on Bus routes Direct to LIRR...
City Guide for Port Washington, NY

Did you know that Port Washington is a community with literary significance? This hamlet was the model for East Egg in F. Scott Fitzgerald's famous novel The Great Gatsby. Bring your best flapper attire and make yourself at home.

The community of Port Washington is a hamlet and unincorporated area located in the county of Nassau on the North Shore of Long Island, New York. This beautiful, coastal enclave was home to about 15,800 people, at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census.

Rolling hills and a weaving coastline surround the area, and many yacht clubs, marinas, and golf courses can be found within its borders as well. The stunning Great Neck Peninsula is visible just across the Manhasset Bay to the west of Port Washington and several other charming unincorporated villages are also easily accessible from here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Port Washington, NY

Finding apartments with a pool in Port Washington means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Port Washington could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

