376 Apartments for rent in Port Washington, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Port Washington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Port Washington
26 South Bayles Avenue
26 South Bayles Avenue, Port Washington, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
750 sqft
One bedroom one bath apt with large EIK with pvt balcony near train and town with off street parking More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/port-washington-ny?lid=12957874 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5458542)

1 Unit Available
Port Washington
46 Beechwood Avenue
46 Beechwood Avenue, Port Washington, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Spacious, sun filled 3-bedroom, 2 bath apartment on a quiet block in Port Washington. 5 Blocks to the Long Island Railroad. 35-minute direct commute to NYC. 6 blocks to Main St shops and restaurants.

1 Unit Available
Port Washington
711 Port Washington Boulevard
711 Port Washington Boulevard, Port Washington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Bright and spacious 2nd floor 2 bedroom, 1 full bath. Beautiful Herringbone Hardwood Floors, Updated Kithchen and Bath. Close to town and train.

1 Unit Available
Port Washington
100 Harbor View Drive SE
100 Harbor View Dr, Port Washington, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1140 sqft
Beautiful, move in ready 1 Bedroom, 1 And A Half Bath Condo . Hardwood floors, granite countertops, new appliances, walk in shower, lovely built-ins. Can be rented fully furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Port Washington

1 Unit Available
Flower Hill
24 Middle Neck Road
24 Middleneck Rd, Flower Hill, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
MORE PHOTOS TO COME NEXT WEEK! To Ensure Everyones Safety, Everyone MUST Wear A Mask When Coming To A Showing. If You Are Looking For Spacious 3 Bedroom Duplex With 2 Floors That Features 2 Full Baths, A Balcony, And Parking.

1 Unit Available
Roslyn
1415 Old Northern Boulevard
1415 Old Northern Boulevard, Roslyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
Village Gem! Restored and Renovated Enchanting 1900 Colonial w|4 New Apartments. This Apartment is 1N that boast Wood Floors, Open kitchen and Family Room, Modern White Cabinets and Quartz Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 Unit Available
Manorhaven
20 Pequot Avenue
20 Pequot Avenue, Manorhaven, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
950 sqft
Location! Location! Move Right Into A Fully Renovated 2 Beds And 1 Bath In Desirable Manhasset Isle Featuring Hardwood Floors Throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances, Spacious Backyard with Patio For Bbq, Separate and Private Storage Area with own

1 Unit Available
Roslyn
61 Bryant Avenue
61 Bryant Avenue, Roslyn, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roslyn. Luxury 55+ rental community on picturesque Roslyn Harbor. 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit at the Horizon at Roslyn is a 24 hour doorman building with indoor garage parking, fitness center, outdoor heated pool and community room.

1 Unit Available
Roslyn
300 Main Street
300 Main Street, Roslyn, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roslyn. Large First Floor 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment In Ideally Located Garden Apartment Community. Polished Hardwood Floors Throughout, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Great Closet Space, On Site Parking And Storage Available (Add'l S). Resident Super.

1 Unit Available
Plandome Manor
24 Gristmill Lane
24 Gristmill Road, Plandome Manor, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
8000 sqft
Set on over an acre of lush waterfront property,this FULLY FURNISHED 8000 sq ft.

1 Unit Available
Manorhaven
23 Sands Point Rd
23 Sands Point Road, Manorhaven, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Meticulously Maintained Second Floor, 2 Bedroom Apartment With Private Entrance. Close to Park, Shopping, and Public Transportation. Stand Up Attic Is For Storage Use Only.

1 Unit Available
Flower Hill
102 Boulder Road
102 Boulder Road, Flower Hill, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
Spacious expanded ranch in the heart of Flower Hill. 5 Bedroom,3 full Bath includes Master suite, LR W/Frpl,FDR,Kitchen with Separate Bfast Nook, LG Family Rm,Private Backyard W/ patio.

1 Unit Available
Manorhaven
60 N Marwood Road
60 Marwood Rd N, Manorhaven, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1540 sqft
Gut renovated triplex in 2020. CAC 3 bedrooms 3 1/2 baths, 2 bedrooms with en-suite baths, separate 3rd bedroom/HOME OFFICE opens to family room/deck, laundry, energy star appliance, hardwood floors , Apt B rented. A is also for sale asking 1.

1 Unit Available
Sands Point
12 Hicks Lane
12 Hicks Ln, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
5997 sqft
Extraordinary 2.6 Acre Waterfront Estate With Deep-Water Dock And Sandy Beach. Main House Has 6 Brs & 5.5 Baths, Sprawling Loggia & Upper Balcony To Enjoy Western Sunsets And Nyc Skyline Views. 4 Car Garage W/2 Br Guest Quarters.

1 Unit Available
Glenwood Landing
7 Cody Avenue
7 Cody Avenue, Glenwood Landing, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
Immaculate Craftsman Colonial. This Sweet Home Boasts a Large Living Room, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Eat-in-Kitchen, Dining Area, Office and Enclosed Heated Porch. Clean and Dry Basement with Washer/ Dryer and Plenty of Storage.

1 Unit Available
Baxter Estates
12 Hillside Ave
12 Hillside Avenue, Baxter Estates, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,999
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12 Hillside Ave in Baxter Estates. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
Sands Point
4 Sterling Ln
4 Sterling Lane, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$16,000
A Crown Jewel In Harriman Estates,Truly Exquisite John Keane-Built Custom French Manor Home On 2.18 Lush Acres, Set High W/Pool &Beautiful Gardens.
Results within 5 miles of Port Washington
19 Units Available
Glen Cove
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,460
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,435
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
8 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,815
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,820
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
10 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,674
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,472
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
199 Units Available
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,270
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
9 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,040
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train

1 Unit Available
East Hills
62 Glen Cove Road,
62 Glen Cove Road, East Hills, NY
7 Bedrooms
$8,600
5000 sqft
Free Standing Building, A Total Of 5000 Sq Ft Avai - Property Id: 318772 All The Information Is Not Guaranteed And Has To Be Verified Independently .

1 Unit Available
Manhasset
163 Thompson Shore Road
163 Thompson Shore Road, Manhasset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Bright, spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment. 2nd floor in our legal 2 family home. LR, DR/Den, large storage room in basement with w/d. 1 car garage. Short walk to LIRR, town, school.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Port Washington, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Port Washington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

