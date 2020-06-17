Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Point Lookout
Find more places like 131 Freeport Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Point Lookout, NY
/
131 Freeport Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
131 Freeport Avenue
131 Freeport Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Point Lookout
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
131 Freeport Avenue, Point Lookout, NY 11569
Point Lookout
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Summer Rental May/ June / July / August 6th house from the beach in private ocean beach community. Ideal restored Point Lookout original Bungalow. 12k per month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 131 Freeport Avenue have any available units?
131 Freeport Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Point Lookout, NY
.
Is 131 Freeport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
131 Freeport Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Freeport Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 131 Freeport Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Point Lookout
.
Does 131 Freeport Avenue offer parking?
No, 131 Freeport Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 131 Freeport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Freeport Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Freeport Avenue have a pool?
No, 131 Freeport Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 131 Freeport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 131 Freeport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Freeport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Freeport Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Freeport Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Freeport Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Point Lookout 2 Bedrooms
Point Lookout 3 Bedrooms
Point Lookout Apartments with Balcony
Point Lookout Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Point Lookout Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Bronx, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Glen Cove, NY
Hempstead, NY
Mineola, NY
Valley Stream, NY
Long Beach, NY
Huntington Station, NY
Rockville Centre, NY
Hauppauge, NY
East Massapequa, NY
Melville, NY
Mamaroneck, NY
West Hempstead, NY
East Garden City, NY
Mount Vernon, NY
Lynbrook, NY
Rye, NY
Bayville, NY
Great Neck Plaza, NY
Franklin Square, NY
Oyster Bay, NY
Hewlett, NY
Great Neck Estates, NY
Sands Point, NY
West Islip, NY
Oceanside, NY
Farmingdale, NY
Pelham Manor, NY
Sea Cliff, NY
Roslyn, NY
East Meadow, NY
Port Washington North, NY
Apartments Near Colleges
LIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology