All apartments in Point Lookout
Find more places like 131 Freeport Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Point Lookout, NY
/
131 Freeport Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

131 Freeport Avenue

131 Freeport Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Point Lookout
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

131 Freeport Avenue, Point Lookout, NY 11569
Point Lookout

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Summer Rental May/ June / July / August 6th house from the beach in private ocean beach community. Ideal restored Point Lookout original Bungalow. 12k per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Freeport Avenue have any available units?
131 Freeport Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Point Lookout, NY.
Is 131 Freeport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
131 Freeport Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Freeport Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 131 Freeport Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Point Lookout.
Does 131 Freeport Avenue offer parking?
No, 131 Freeport Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 131 Freeport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Freeport Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Freeport Avenue have a pool?
No, 131 Freeport Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 131 Freeport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 131 Freeport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Freeport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Freeport Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Freeport Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Freeport Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Point Lookout 2 BedroomsPoint Lookout 3 Bedrooms
Point Lookout Apartments with BalconyPoint Lookout Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Point Lookout Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYNew Rochelle, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NY
Hauppauge, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NYEast Garden City, NYMount Vernon, NYLynbrook, NYRye, NYBayville, NYGreat Neck Plaza, NYFranklin Square, NY
Oyster Bay, NYHewlett, NYGreat Neck Estates, NYSands Point, NYWest Islip, NYOceanside, NYFarmingdale, NYPelham Manor, NYSea Cliff, NYRoslyn, NYEast Meadow, NYPort Washington North, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology