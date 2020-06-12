/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:37 AM
135 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Point Lookout, NY
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
131 Freeport Avenue
131 Freeport Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Summer Rental May/ June / July / August 6th house from the beach in private ocean beach community. Ideal restored Point Lookout original Bungalow. 12k per month.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
137 Cedarhurst Avenue
137 Cedarhurst Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
3 Bedrooms
$19,000
Ideal Summer or Winter Rental Directly Facing the Dunes /Atlantic Ocean/ Steps to White SANDY Private Ocean Beach Entrance... Enjoy ALL Ocean/Water Sports...You Don't Need to Travel Far For The Complete Summer /Winter Get-A-Way!!!
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
139 Hewlett
139 Hewlett Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
Steps To Ocean, Ideal all newly remodeled MOVE IN CONDITION. 4 Bedroom/2 Story Home For Rent SUMMER /AUGUST W LABOR DAY OPTION / WINTER RENTALs available with options $3000 per MOs / 2 Bathrooms/Excellent Shape/ Sunset Yard With Outdoor Shower...
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
23 Glenwood Avenue
23 Glenwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Available for Showing by Appointment...RARE unique/Antique Brick Cape/ Whole House Rental ...3/4 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom/living room-Dining Rm... Walk to Fine Dining and Main street & Beaches/FREE Beach Tags for full Summer...
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
20 Hewlett
20 Hewlett Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
Like New / Full Accommodations For Summer Enjoyment / 3 +Bedroom -Living Room-Sundeck With Barbecue /3 Bathrooms/ Large Full Kitchen/ Pvt Back Yard / Steps To All/ Walk To Pvt Ocean Beach ... 45 Minutes Nyc ...
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
15 Beech Street
15 Beech Street, Point Lookout, NY
Very Nice And Beautifully Furnished / 4 Bedroom And 2 Bathrooms With Basement/Winter 3000-3500 per month / SUMMER $20,000 per month /Central A/C.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
145 Inwood Avenue
145 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
Excellent Summer or WINTER rental Call for Summer options) Furnished Seasonal Getaway Steps To Beach/Ocean View Deck With Yard And Location/Location/Location..Available June/July & August Also some winter months available..
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
25 Lido Boulevard S
25 Lido Boulevard, Point Lookout, NY
5 Star Point lookout Beach Summer Rental Call for all prices
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
25 E Lido Blvd S
25 Lido Blvd, Point Lookout, NY
SUMMER JULY $19k & AUGUST $21k Labor Day 5k OR Winter $5000 per month or year round /summer options/ MOVE IN & Ideal / all new/ 4-5 bedroom / furnished / formal living room and Dining room/ spacious new kitchen with breakfast nook/ and much more.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
111 Inwood
111 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
Mint Brick Cape With 1/2 Block To Ocean / 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Deck Plus Additional Shower And Porches/Sun Deck... Available For Summer Rental 2020 June $8K ...July 13K ...August 15K
Results within 5 miles of Point Lookout
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
44 Matlock St
44 Matlock Street, Lido Beach, NY
can be furnished or unfurnished
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
East End North
1 Unit Available
450 E Harrison St
450 East Harrison Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Long Beach: East End Upper 3 Br, 2 bath apt washer/dryer 1 car space, some use of the yard. 1mos no pets.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
120 Mitchell Avenue
120 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning Summer Rental!Available August 1 through September 2!Beachside Location!Immaculate and Beautifully Decorated Upper 3Bed,2Full Modern Baths Unit,(King bed,Queen&Double pullout)Brand New Open Eik,Top of the Line Workmanship!LR
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
355 E Broadway
355 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Gracious 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom apartment right by the beach and boardwalk! Large living room w/ wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, formal dining room, large eat-in-kitchen, lots of closets, entry foyer, front porch, plus shared
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
302 E Penn Street
302 East Penn Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
JULY 15 - AUGUST 14 Rental. Beautiful Corner Cape by the Ocean & Boardwalk with 4-car driveway. Large Entry Room, half bath, Laundry & den on ground floor.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
128 Harding Avenue
128 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Prime Beachside Location!Immaculate Upper 3 bed.2 Bath Unit W/Pvt Deck and Garage! Priceless! Very spacious open Layout,Sep.Entrance,HWFlrs,Updated Kit,FDR,LR,Pvt Washer&Dryer.Tenant pays Electric,60% heat &Hot water. Cold Water Included. No Pets.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
510 E Park Avenue
510 East Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BR, 1.5 BATH FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATH AND SHARED W/D, USE OF BACKYARD AND OFF STREET PARKING.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
813 Shore Road
813 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Furnished Ocean view Corner Unit 3 bedroom/2 bathroom WINTER 3k or year round 4K RENTAL CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Rates for different season apply Call for all important info. Amazing views from sun decks ...
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
East End North
1 Unit Available
361 E Market St
361 East Market Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1245 sqft
East End....1st floor "Has It All" ...3 Bedroom/2 full bath apartment in 2-family house. Private entrance, Open concept foyer/living room/dining room, Kitchen w/granite counter tops, built-in microwave,s/s appliances. refrigerator w/ice maker.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
1 Carousel Ln
1 Carousel Lane, Lido Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$33,000
2331 sqft
Elegant Summer Rental 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Expanded Ranch Completely Renovated Within 5 Years. This Home Has Custom Cherrywood Kitchen Cabinets, Ogee Granite Counters and Hi-end Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
87 Sands Ct
87 Sands Court, Lido Beach, NY
Amazing Summer Rental! Mint Condition Sprawling Expanded 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial on Extra Wide Estate Grounds.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
44 Buxton Street
44 Buxton Street, Lido Beach, NY
Beautiful, Newly Built Single Family Residence Located In The Quiet, Private Beach Community of Lido Dunes.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
651 Shore Road
651 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
*New Floors Just Put In!* Magnificent Bright Newly Renovated Townhouse Condo With Cathedral Ceilings. Brand New Kitchen! 3 Bedroom And 2 Full Baths. Large 2 Car Garage.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
East End North
1 Unit Available
546 E Hudson Street
546 East Hudson Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
Long Beach East End Year Round Rental Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Upper Unit With Extra Room for Guest Room or Home Office, Living Room With Fireplace, Eat-in-Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors, Porch and Private Entrance.
Similar Pages
Point Lookout 2 BedroomsPoint Lookout 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPoint Lookout 3 BedroomsPoint Lookout Apartments with Balcony
Point Lookout Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPoint Lookout Apartments with Washer-DryerPoint Lookout Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYNew Rochelle, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NY
Hauppauge, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NYEast Garden City, NYMount Vernon, NYLynbrook, NYRye, NYBayville, NYGreat Neck Plaza, NYFranklin Square, NY