Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated some paid utils

HEAT INCLUDED in this great rental. First floor of a charming village colonial. Updated bath. Huge eat in kitchen. Laundry area in basement with washer and dryer. DRIVEWAY PARKING for one car. VERY CLOSE TO TRAIN/TOWN/RESTAURANTS/JACOB BURNS FILM CENTER. Patio and Large back yard. Just a short distance from everything that Pleasantville has to offer. Storage area in basement. Owner pays for landscaping/heat/water. Tenant pays all other utilities. Tenants share snow removal. No pets allowed. Minimum credit score 700.