Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:33 PM

51 Apartments for rent in Piermont, NY with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Piermont means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing you... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
2 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
12 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1247 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,775
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
100 Clarewood Drive
100 Clarewood Drive, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
766 sqft
Beautifully renovated apartment with the sought after gated community of Clarewood. Located in Hastings on Hudson. You can have it all with new updates throughout.

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
23 Washington Avenue
23 Washington Avenue, Irvington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$23,000
5150 sqft
IRVINGTON NY, A RIVERTOWN VILLAGE along the HUDSON RIVER. This home sits on approx 1 acre in one of the best neighborhoods.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Yonkers
1116-1120 Warburton Avenue
1116 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
900 sqft
Come home to this beautiful apartment at The River Hill Condo in NW Yonkers Greystone neighborhood. Secluded between a privacy wall and the Hudson River. Open concept living; tile flooring; on site laundry and storage.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
414 Benedict Avenue
414 Benedict Avenue, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
850 sqft
Completely renovated condo with an over sized private balcony in Halston House done with elegance & style! Sun-filled end unit with den/office has all hardwood floors, large living room and bedroom, and 6 nice sized closets.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Yonkers
1155 Warburton Avenue
1155 Warburton Avenue, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,800
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Good sized studio with walk in closet and garage parking at the Riverview Club on the Hudson River! Convenient direct pathway from the Riverview Club to the Greystone Metro North (28 minute express to GCT; 38 minute local)l! Includes one parking

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Yonkers
1020 Warburton Avenue
1020 Warburton Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
789 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent a condo in a desirable doorman building with an incredible view of the Hudson River and a 1 minute walk to the train. Oversized balcony off the living room and bedroom with direct views of the palisades and the Hudson River.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
367 Martling Avenue
367 Martling Ave, Tarrytown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2060 sqft
This bright, spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath townhouse with a separate 1st floor Office/Den is in gorgeous condition & will be ready for occupancy on 8/1.
Results within 10 miles of Piermont
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
21 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,100
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,653
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,997
1130 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Village on the Green
229 Collignon Way, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,049
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1100 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
$
23 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,945
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,859
1166 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
$
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,345
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,806
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
11 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,380
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
955 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
13 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,721
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,251
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,931
944 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,182
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,833
1112 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
129 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,750
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
33 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,140
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
12 Units Available
Bergenfield
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
Studio
$1,755
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,290
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1221 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
5 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,291
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,060
1366 sqft
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
21 Units Available
Westwood
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Side
777 N Macquesten Pkwy 501
777 North Macquesten Parkway, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Fleetwood - Property Id: 290636 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Yonkers
701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L
701 Ridge Hill Boulevard, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Condo in Ridge Hill - Property Id: 314483 Bright modern 1 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. Newly renovated kitchen with custom back splash. Bathroom has been newly renovated.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Piermont, NY

Finding apartments with a pool in Piermont means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Piermont could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

