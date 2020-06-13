Apartment List
188 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pelham Manor, NY

Finding an apartment in Pelham Manor that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
914 Wynnewood Road
914 Wynnewood Road, Pelham Manor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Come to the beautiful tranquility of Pelham Manor in Westchester County. Enjoy this sun filled 2 bed 2 bath Condo with fireplace and gorgeous wide plank hardwood floors. Walk to shopping, hair salons, restaurants and schools.

1 Unit Available
80 Oak Lane
80 Oak Lane, Pelham Manor, NY
5 Bedrooms
$10,500
3177 sqft
2013 Construction rarely found in Pelham. This colonial home is located right across the street from the Prospect Hill School with its fabulous playground and ball field.
Results within 1 mile of Pelham Manor

1 Unit Available
106 Fourth Avenue
106 Fourth Avenue, Pelham, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,730
635 sqft
Available 07/01/20 106 Fourth Avenue -Third Floor Front - Property Id: 300761 Bright, sunny 1bd/1ba with eat-in kitchen in a small, quiet, and safe pre-war walk-up building. Available first week of July.

1 Unit Available
730 Pelham Road
730 Pelham Rd, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pelham Pointe! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom! Walk into the entry foyer which leads into the bright living room, dining area, hall bathroom and eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances. This apartment has hardwood floors throughout.

1 Unit Available
720 Pelham Road
720 Pelham Road, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
995 sqft
Welcome to Pelham Pointe! Renovated 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom! Walk into the entry foyer which leads into the bright living room, dining area, hall bathroom and eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
10 Terrace Park Lane
10 Terrace Park Lane, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE~ Townhouse Features: ~ Beautifully Renovated Townhouse ~ Spacious Living Room with Large Windows & Lots of Natural Light ~ Renovated Granite Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Kitchen has a Dishwasher & Microwave ~ Private
Results within 5 miles of Pelham Manor
Verified

$
Downtown New Rochelle
103 Units Available
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,911
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified

Downtown New Rochelle
32 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,622
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,941
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified

$
8 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
Verified

7 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,379
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

Downtown New Rochelle
8 Units Available
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,938
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1048 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

Downtown New Rochelle
2 Units Available
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
“The Lombardi” is named for the town of Guardia Lombardi, in Avellino, Italy. The town was built between 595 and 600 A.D. by warriors from southern Sweden.

Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
1 Sherwood Ter BSMT
1 Sherwood Ter, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
2 Bedroom in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248360 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
Sherwood Terrace
3 Sherwood Ter, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,550
Studio in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248276 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 Unit Available
513 Richbell Rd B
513 Richbell Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres! - Property Id: 239630 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

North Side
1 Unit Available
472 Gramatan Ave 1EE
472 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
1 Bedroom Co-op Rental in Fleetwood - Property Id: 213417 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

North Side
1 Unit Available
630 Gramatan Ave GRB
630 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom in Fleetwood! - Property Id: 267301 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

Northeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
3 Sadore Ln
3 Sadore Ln, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1425 sqft
Spacious Apartment - Property Id: 297712 A spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, and foyer are. Freshly painted. Desired area in Yonkers.

North Side
1 Unit Available
300 Hayward Ave 2Y
300 Hayward Ave, Mount Vernon, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom in Fleetwood! - Property Id: 294825 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 Unit Available
616 Larchmont Acres B
616 Larchmont Acres, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres - Property Id: 294841 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
71 Halley Street 3
71 Halley Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
3rd Floor Apartment - Property Id: 292444 Newly renovated one bedroom loft apartment in a multi-family private home. 3rd floor walk-up (steps must not be an issue). No washer/dryer allowed. Private parking available if needed, at an additional cost.

Lawrence Park
1 Unit Available
43 Bronxville Rd 1DO
43 Bronxville Rd, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,325
Unit 1DO Available 07/01/20 Great Studio! - Property Id: 292073 Great value in a great location! Super cute studio apartment! Heat and water included! Laundry in complex! Good income and credit required! Broker fee applies to this rental! Pet fees

North Side
1 Unit Available
110 W Sidney Ave
110 West Sidney Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
3 Bedroom in Mount Vernon! - Property Id: 288179 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 Unit Available
825 Larchmont Acres D
825 Larchmont Acres, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres! - Property Id: 194572 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Pelham Manor, NY

Finding an apartment in Pelham Manor that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

