Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage

Come to the beautiful tranquility of Pelham Manor in Westchester County. Enjoy this sun filled 2 bed 2 bath Condo with fireplace and gorgeous wide plank hardwood floors. Walk to shopping, hair salons, restaurants and schools. This close and friendly community is the perfect place to call home. Blue ribbon schools and social activities galore! Get a taste of small town living close to all. The Fairways Complex is a prestigious condo development that overlooks the Pelham Country Club. Truly Gorgeous! Condo comes with one indoor space included in the rent. Application and fee required. Not pets.