Pelham Manor, NY
105 Jackson Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:55 AM

105 Jackson Avenue

105 Jackson Avenue · (914) 738-1133
Location

105 Jackson Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY 10803

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2470 sqft

Amenities

Fabulous Ranch Style Home With 2,470 Square Feet. Upstairs Has An Open Concept Design With A Great Open Kitchen-Family Room (FPLC) Combination. The Kitchen Has Been Nicely Up-Dated, And The Oak Floors Have been Completely Re-Finished. The Large Formal Dining Area Connects To A Very Bright Living Room W/ Fireplace And Very Large Picture Window. Also On The First Floor Is The Spacious Master Bedroom (W/New Bath And Great Cedar Closet Space), Two Additional Bedrooms, And A Full Bathroom. The Walk Out Lower Level Has Great Space. Perfect For Overnight Guests With A Full Bathroom, Au-Pair Space, Or Family Room. There Is Also Finished Space For An Office Or Workout Room. The Two Car Garage Is Oversized, And Opens To A Large Driveway For Additional Car Parking. Enjoy Summer Nights In The Fenced In Yard Or BBQ On The Private (20X25) Patio! All This, Within Short Walking Distance To Prospect Hill School, Playground, Ball Fields And Fairway Market!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Jackson Avenue have any available units?
105 Jackson Avenue has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 Jackson Avenue have?
Some of 105 Jackson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Jackson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
105 Jackson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Jackson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 105 Jackson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelham Manor.
Does 105 Jackson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 105 Jackson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 105 Jackson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Jackson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Jackson Avenue have a pool?
No, 105 Jackson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 105 Jackson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 105 Jackson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Jackson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Jackson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Jackson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Jackson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
