105 Jackson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking playground bbq/grill garage

Fabulous Ranch Style Home With 2,470 Square Feet. Upstairs Has An Open Concept Design With A Great Open Kitchen-Family Room (FPLC) Combination. The Kitchen Has Been Nicely Up-Dated, And The Oak Floors Have been Completely Re-Finished. The Large Formal Dining Area Connects To A Very Bright Living Room W/ Fireplace And Very Large Picture Window. Also On The First Floor Is The Spacious Master Bedroom (W/New Bath And Great Cedar Closet Space), Two Additional Bedrooms, And A Full Bathroom. The Walk Out Lower Level Has Great Space. Perfect For Overnight Guests With A Full Bathroom, Au-Pair Space, Or Family Room. There Is Also Finished Space For An Office Or Workout Room. The Two Car Garage Is Oversized, And Opens To A Large Driveway For Additional Car Parking. Enjoy Summer Nights In The Fenced In Yard Or BBQ On The Private (20X25) Patio! All This, Within Short Walking Distance To Prospect Hill School, Playground, Ball Fields And Fairway Market!