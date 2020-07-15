/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:34 PM
52 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pearl River, NY
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
144 Railroad Avenue
144 Railroad Avenue, Pearl River, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
750 sqft
Bright two-bedroom, one bath apartment on the second floor in a multi-family house. The kitchen and bathroom were renovated in 2019. Coin-operated laundry in the basement, room for storage, large private backyard. Private, off-street parking.
Results within 1 mile of Pearl River
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
4 Ruhe Lane
4 Ruhe Lane, Nanuet, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
THIS IS THE ONE! BEAUTIFUL AND UTILITIES INCLUDED! Sun filled, spacious and immaculate 2 bdrm 2 full bath ground floor apartment. Freshly painted and recently renovated and waiting for you. Park right at your door! Nearby bus and 2 malls.
Results within 5 miles of Pearl River
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 PM
30 Units Available
Riverside
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1308 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
21 Units Available
Westwood
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1172 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
2 Units Available
Village on the Green
229 Collignon Way, Westwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1100 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
6 Units Available
Westwood
Coventry Square
20 Charles St, Westwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,331
915 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
5 Park Street
5 Park Street, Nyack, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
900 sqft
Recently updated two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Nyack! Located at the corner of Main Street and Park...this great two-bedroom unit has bamboo floors, updated kitchen with granite counters and updated bathroom.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
34 Catherine Street
34 Catherine Street, Nyack, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
725 sqft
Beautiful first floor 2 bedroom apartment. One block off the hustle & bustle of Main Street. Gleaming newly refinished Hardwood floors, panoramic front porch, and off street parking. Washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
149 Treetop Circle
149 Treetop Circle, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Awesome 2BR/2BA townhouse, fully furnished (or not, your choice) magnificently updated from top to bottom.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
318 Harbor Cove
318 Harbor Cv, Piermont, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1335 sqft
Sophisticated charm fills this gleaming 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Live in Piermont's luxurious concierge building with all the amenities included in your rent.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 11:00 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Skyline Terrace
12 Skyline Terrace, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Great unit on quiet street. Clean. Outdoor space, New City Schools. Can Furnish
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
61 Parker Avenue
61 Parker Avenue, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1010 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 full bath cape on over 1/3 acre of level property. House features Central AC, gleaming hardwood floors and large eat in kitchen (just renovated 2017). Both full baths were also just renovated. Clarkstown South HS and Link Elementary.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
75 Eagle Ridge Way
75 Eagle Ridge Way, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1068 sqft
If you are looking for style and convenience look no further, this well maintained and updated end unit townhome is waiting for you. From the moment you enter you will find yourself in a very light, unit with an open floor plan and windows galore.
Results within 10 miles of Pearl River
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
19 Units Available
Halstead Tarrytown
1202 Crescent Drive, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
950 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
11 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,677
1112 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
$
18 Units Available
Downtown Englewood
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,798
1177 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
15 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
96 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
12 Units Available
Bergenfield
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1221 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
3 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,235
1388 sqft
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 PM
$
8 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 PM
$
19 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1127 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
14 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
944 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
19 Units Available
East Hill
Englewood Village
240 E Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
989 sqft
Englewood Village combines Old World charm with modern function.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRutherford, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJ