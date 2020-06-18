31 William Street

Amenities

Just what you have been looking for! An in-town convenient location with plenty of space and a private yard. This is a beautiful 4BR 2 Bath house rental in the Village of Ossining featuring vintage charm with a renovated kitchen and updated baths. LAYOUT: 1st Fl: Living Room w/ fireplace, Dining Room, Renovated Kitchen with sliders to fenced in yard, Full Bath, Bedroom 2nd FL: 3 Bedrooms and Hall Bath Walk-Up Attic: Storage rooms and Office. [no garage: three car parking in driveway and street parking available] Close proximity to shops, parks, and schools and a scenic 44 minute MetroNorth Train commute to Grand Central. Fenced in yard and plenty of parking. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.