31 William Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:47 AM

31 William Street

31 William Street · (914) 418-4118
Location

31 William Street, Ossining, NY 10562

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1938 sqft

Amenities

Just what you have been looking for! An in-town convenient location with plenty of space and a private yard. This is a beautiful 4BR 2 Bath house rental in the Village of Ossining featuring vintage charm with a renovated kitchen and updated baths. LAYOUT: 1st Fl: Living Room w/ fireplace, Dining Room, Renovated Kitchen with sliders to fenced in yard, Full Bath, Bedroom 2nd FL: 3 Bedrooms and Hall Bath Walk-Up Attic: Storage rooms and Office. [no garage: three car parking in driveway and street parking available] Close proximity to shops, parks, and schools and a scenic 44 minute MetroNorth Train commute to Grand Central. Fenced in yard and plenty of parking. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 William Street have any available units?
31 William Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 William Street have?
Some of 31 William Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 William Street currently offering any rent specials?
31 William Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 William Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 William Street is pet friendly.
Does 31 William Street offer parking?
Yes, 31 William Street does offer parking.
Does 31 William Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 William Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 William Street have a pool?
No, 31 William Street does not have a pool.
Does 31 William Street have accessible units?
No, 31 William Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31 William Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 William Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 William Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 William Street does not have units with air conditioning.
