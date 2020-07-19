40 Stewart Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This delightful home located in Newburgh, NY is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. This home greets you with an open and spacious front yard with mature trees. The entire home has hard floors with the living room having large windows to promote excellent natural light. The kitchen is fully upgraded with black on black appliances, and right outside of it is the breakfast area. The bedrooms contain high ceilings to give the most room possible for comfort. The basement is extremely vast, great for extra storage needs. The rear of the home contains a secluded driveway with an attached garage overlooking the large backyard, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx



Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.



MOVE-IN SPECIAL!



Move in by July 31st - GET 2nd MONTH FREE!

*Advertised rental prices and promotion subject to change.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.