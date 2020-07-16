/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:41 AM
81 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oceanside, NY
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
10 Bungalow
10 Bungalow Place, Oceanside, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,575
This Spacious One Bedroom Apartment Sleeps 3-5 Comfortably. One Queen And One Single Bed. Apartment Offers Outdoor BBQ, Picnic Tables, And AC. For Your Pleasure, There Are Beach Chairs, Beach Towels, And Bicycles
Results within 1 mile of Oceanside
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
31 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,825
843 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
103 Charles St
103 Charles Street, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2nd Floor Duplex Apartment.. Spacious, Updated and Bright! Huge Finished Attic with Loads of Storage Space. Driveway Parking for 1 Car Only
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
106 Atlantic Avenue
106 Atlantic Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
680 sqft
Furnished 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo. Super Clean, Hardwood Floors Thru-Out
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
24 Linhurst Pl
24 Lindhurst Place, Rockville Centre, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1 bdr rental unit with updated kitchen and full bath. Close to all in RVC. 2 driveway spots available for parking.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
East Rockaway
6 Davison Plaza #upper
6 Davison Plaza, East Rockaway, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Complete renovation currently under construction. All brand new 1 bed apt on 2nd floor. Steps to LIRR. Photos from are from a similar renovation.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Park
114 Malecon St
114 Malecon Street, Bay Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
600 sqft
Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 94836 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom, Big Living Room, Kit, Ready For Washer And Dryer Lots Of Storage Space On The Lower Level And Upper Level.
Results within 5 miles of Oceanside
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
6 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,657
874 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,401
925 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
9 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,726
922 sqft
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin
1690 Grand Avenue
1690 Grand Avenue, Baldwin, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Newly renovated 1 bedroom garden style Condo in Baldwin with parking. Brand new stainless steel appliances and hard-wood floors. Close to Supermarket, Post office, Restaurants, Banks, LIRR and Highway.15 minutes from Nautical Mile.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
West End
51 Georgia Avenue
51 Georgia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,975
One Bedroom apartment available 7/15 in the heart of the west end. Come live in Long Beach.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
712 W Chester St
712 West Chester Street, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
Fully Renovated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Home With Bay Views On A Cozy Quiet Street. House Includes 2 Parking Spaces (One In Private Garage, One In Private Driveway) Beautiful Sun Deck With Southern Exposure.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Westholme South
116 Lindell Blvd
116 Lindell Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$15,000
Summer Rental - One block from the ocean! Come home to an oversized 1 Bedroom apartment soaked in sunlight. All utilities included. Updated bathroom & Shared Laundry Room. Pets allowed at owners' discretion and w/ additional pet deposit.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
East End South
105 Pacific Blvd
105 Pacific Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Brand new renovated 1 bedroom minutes away from the beach. the apartment was fully gutted and everything will be band new. kitchen with stone counters, wood flooring, window ac, new energy star windows and large deck.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
479 Front Street
479 Front Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,830
810 sqft
Village Lofts Is A Newly Constructed Rental Complex In Hempstead. The Distinct 1&2 Bdrm Apts Offer Luxury Living In A Gated Community At Affordable Prices. Cable & Internet Ready W/ Open Floor Plans, Washer/Dryer & Energy Star Appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
32 Forest Ave
32 Forest Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2ND FLOOR ONE BEDROOM
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
72 Sherman Street
72 Sherman Street, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Totally updated & clean second floor one bedroom rental in the heart of Lynbrook.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Central District
100 W Broadway Boulevard
100 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,500
800 sqft
Triple Mint Duplex in Oceanfront Building Offers Private Outdoor Rooftop Parking Spot, Heated Oceanfront Pool, State of the Art Gym, Sauna, Bike Room.....
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodmere
874 W Broadway
874 West Broadway, Woodmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 Bedroom Apt In The Heart Of Woodmere. Bright & Sunny, Freshly Painted, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship. Laundry On Premises.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Central District
215 W Broadway
215 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,500
July Rental--Absolutely adorable 1 bedroom condo has entry hall with closet, livingroom, open eat-in kitchen, bedroom, & bath. Great location by beach & boardwalk. Close to LIRR & restaurants.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
15 Daley Pl
15 Daley Place, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,775
480 sqft
Clean & Freshly painted 1 BR Apt on 2nd Fl of house. Front Entry. Spacious Liv Rm 10.5'x16.5', Din Rm with ceiling fan & closet 8'x14.5', & Bedroom w ceiling fan & 2 closets 14'x14.5'. Plus hall closet. Eat-in Kit w new floor & counter, 8'x8'.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Central District
251 W Broadway
251 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
Long Beach 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Year Round Rental at the Windward Condo. Terrific Building with Oceanview Rooftop Deck, Washer/Dryer and Close to Beach, Boardwalk, Shopping, Restaurants and Transportation. Must See!
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedarhurst
623 Central Ave
623 Central Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Large 1 Bedroom In Elevator Bldg, Eik, Large Living Rm/DR, Renovated Kitchen & Bath, Washer/Dryer In Basement.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEdgewater, NJPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NY
Valley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYHarrison, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Massapequa, NYHicksville, NYPort Washington North, NYManhasset, NYSyosset, NYWilliston Park, NYOyster Bay, NY