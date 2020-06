Amenities

patio / balcony range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator

Bright And Airy Beach Home Four Houses From The Ocean. There Are Two Master Bedrooms En-Suite, Great Deck Area For Entertaining. June 1-July 5 2020 $25,000. Rest Of July $5,500 Per Week. August $6,000 Per Week. 10% Rent Reduction And No Cancellation Fee As Long As Restrictions (Due To Corona Virus) Are In Place.