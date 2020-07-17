All apartments in Nyack
38 4th Avenue
38 4th Avenue

Location

38 4th Avenue, Nyack, NY 10960

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1H · Avail. now

$2,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 49004 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
"RENT BY THE RIVER" - An incredible opportunity to rent a totally renovated and impeccably maintained first floor, one bedroom apartment in the heart of Nyack, just minutes away from all shops and restaurants the bustling village has to offer. Situated in the highly coveted Invahoe co-op complex, this modern unit showcases clean lines and sophisticated design. Immaculate hardwood floors run throughout this open floor plan opening up to a generous living space flowing perfectly into a breathtaking updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and granite countertops. Ample windows provide excellent natural sunlight creating a soothing and zen-like atmosphere. More amenities include a formal dining space and private balcony with seasonal river views, perfect for entertaining in the summer months. Apartment building features private laundry room for tenant use and assigned parking spot for additional $30 a month. Ideal for any commuters, conveniently located only minutes away from the Mario Cuomo Bridge and only 35 mins to NYC. Option to rent unit fully furnished for additional cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 4th Avenue have any available units?
38 4th Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38 4th Avenue have?
Some of 38 4th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
38 4th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 38 4th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nyack.
Does 38 4th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 38 4th Avenue offers parking.
Does 38 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 4th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 38 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 38 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 38 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 38 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 4th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 4th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
