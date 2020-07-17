38 4th Avenue

Amenities

"RENT BY THE RIVER" - An incredible opportunity to rent a totally renovated and impeccably maintained first floor, one bedroom apartment in the heart of Nyack, just minutes away from all shops and restaurants the bustling village has to offer. Situated in the highly coveted Invahoe co-op complex, this modern unit showcases clean lines and sophisticated design. Immaculate hardwood floors run throughout this open floor plan opening up to a generous living space flowing perfectly into a breathtaking updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and granite countertops. Ample windows provide excellent natural sunlight creating a soothing and zen-like atmosphere. More amenities include a formal dining space and private balcony with seasonal river views, perfect for entertaining in the summer months. Apartment building features private laundry room for tenant use and assigned parking spot for additional $30 a month. Ideal for any commuters, conveniently located only minutes away from the Mario Cuomo Bridge and only 35 mins to NYC. Option to rent unit fully furnished for additional cost.